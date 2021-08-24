Cancel
The Latest: France detains Afghan evacuee linked to Taliban

By The Associated Press
whio.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS — French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said an Afghan evacuated from Kabul to Paris and suspected of links to the Taliban was detained by French police on Tuesday. The man is one of five Afghans placed under strict surveillance by France’s intelligence agency for possible links to the Taliban. The five men were required to stay in a hotel in the Paris region for a quarantine, as are all evacuees who arrive in France without having been fully vaccinated.

