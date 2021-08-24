Plants Modified With Human Protein FTO Are 50% Larger, Researchers Say

You don’t need to be vegan to get more protein sans beef, poultry, and dairy. One of the biggest concerns among those leaning towards a vegan or vegetarian diet is whether or not they'll get enough protein. Surprise twist: Plants are loaded with it. "Protein is found in literally every single whole plant food—even coffee!" says Whitney English, RD, registered dietitian nutritionist and author of The Plant-Based Baby & Toddler. "One can easily meet their protein needs by eating a variety of plants such as beans, soy foods, nuts, seeds, and whole grains."