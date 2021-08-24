Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Plants Modified With Human Protein FTO Are 50% Larger, Researchers Say

kazu.org
 9 days ago

If people have too much of the protein, it can lead to obesity. The FTO technique could eventually help farmers grow more food — with the same resources — and without a larger carbon footprint.

www.kazu.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protein#Plant#Fat People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Champaign, ILillinois.edu

Less salt, more protein: Researchers address dairy processing's environmental, sustainability issues

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Researchers say the high salt content of whey – the watery part of milk left behind after cheesemaking – helps make it one of the most polluting byproducts in the food processing industry. In a new study, chemists demonstrate the first electrochemical redox desalination process used in the food industry, removing and recycling up to 99% of excess salt from whey while simultaneously refining more than 98% of whey’s valuable protein content.
WildlifePosted by
SlashGear

Researchers study hair-like protein inside of bacteria

Researchers from Yale have studied a protein inside bacteria that is described as hair-like and acting as an on-off switch for something dubbed nature’s “electric grid.” Researchers say the ground beneath the surface of the Earth around the entire world is electrically wired by bacteria covered in these hair-like proteins.
Agriculturebuildingindiana.com

Addressing Food Shortages with Insect Farming

Scientists at IUPUI, the Indiana University School of Medicine and two other U.S. universities, along with industrial partners, will explore the use of insects as food and feed in agriculture as a response to overpopulation, climate change and a shrinking food supply. The Center for Environmental Sustainability Through Insect Farming,...
Wildlifedrgnews.com

Researchers explore climate, human and wildlife interactions on rangeland

Researchers in the West are exploring the combined effect of wolves and drought, humans, plants and animals on rangeland in Idaho and Oregon. The University of Idaho is leading the five-year effort. Funded by a $1.6 million National Science Foundation grant, researchers will monitor six sites to learn how drought could affect vegetation in the region and how resulting changes impact elk, deer and livestock, as well as their interactions with predators. Scientists will also explore on a broad scale what effect wolves and drought jointly have on ranching communities.
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

A human protein genetically engineered into wheat plants increases yields by 50%. Is this dramatic tweak replicable?

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. It’s not enough to grow more food—humanity needs to grow more efficiently. With an eye toward feeding the world’s growing population...
Portland, MEfoxbangor.com

Research underway on plant-based COVID-19 vaccine

PORTLAND (WGME) — A group of researchers is experimenting with a plant-based COVID-19 vaccine. The plant used in the vaccine is the tobacco plant. Researchers say the tobacco plant is used to carry a protein that mimics COVID-19. Once introduced to the body through a single-dose injection, it would create...
NutritionTrendHunter.com

Plant-Based Superfood Protein Supplements

Mikuna Foods was founded by Ricky Echanique, a fifth-generation Ecuadorian farmer committed to offering consumers a clean protein alternative. Packed with superfoods, the Mikuna Foods protein powders are sourced from an Andean-grown plant called chocho. Uniquely grown in the Andes, chocho is a nutrient-dense superfood full of protein, fiber, iron, and calcium.
Gardeningsoutheastagnet.com

One of the Earliest Cultivated Plants in Human History

The fruit tree that is thought to be one of the earliest cultivated plants in human history. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. A date palm might not be most gardeners’ first choice when it comes to growing fruit. But for people in the right climate, growing dates is a brilliant choice. The trees are long-lived, produce a heavy crop, and have relatively few pests and diseases that bother them.
Agriculturebakingbusiness.com

Plant proteins soon may compete with lab-grown proteins

KANSAS CITY — Meat and dairy products in recent years have battled plant-based alternatives for consumer dollars. Now, another competitor looms. “Major disruption is coming to protein ingredients,” said Stephanie Mattucci, associate director, global food science for Mintel. “Clean meat or lab-grown meat is expected to disrupt both the meat industry and the plant-based meat industry.”
Agriculturewnax.com

Soil Health Group Advises Growers To Keep Residue On Their Fields

Keeping soils healthy during drought can be a challenge and the South Dakota Soil Health Coalition says its critical that residue remain on the field if its left behind following harvest of the cash crop. Coalition Coordinator Cindy Zenk says residue needs to be left on to protect the soil.
NutritionReal Simple

6 Terrific Sources of Plant Protein for an Added Boost of Fuel

You don’t need to be vegan to get more protein sans beef, poultry, and dairy. One of the biggest concerns among those leaning towards a vegan or vegetarian diet is whether or not they'll get enough protein. Surprise twist: Plants are loaded with it. "Protein is found in literally every single whole plant food—even coffee!" says Whitney English, RD, registered dietitian nutritionist and author of The Plant-Based Baby & Toddler. "One can easily meet their protein needs by eating a variety of plants such as beans, soy foods, nuts, seeds, and whole grains."
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Plant trees without plastic protective tubes, scientists suggest

Reforestation projects in the UK should consider planting new trees without the common plastic guards designed to protect saplings, a new study suggests.The polypropylene tubes help young trees survive their first five years by keeping animals at bay, but plans to markedly increase Britain’s forest cover to combat the climate crisis could mean vast quantities of plastic filling the countryside.Comparing plastic and bio-material sleeves with unprotected planting, scientists from University College London found reforestation without the tubes was preferable.Their study is published in Science of The Total Environment.It analysed scenarios including planting unprotected trees, planting them with plastic tubes...
SciencePhys.org

An inexpensive resource for the protein-research community

Labs can easily make their own protein ladders—molecular rulers for estimating the sizes of proteins—for less than a penny per experiment using the newly developed, license-free "Penn State Protein Ladder system." A research team of undergraduate students led by Song Tan, Verne M. Willaman Professor of Molecular Biology at Penn State, developed the ladders to be easily used in two of the most common experiments in protein research, gel electrophoresis and Western blots—which researchers use to separate or detect proteins based on their size.
AgricultureVSC NEWS

High Tunnel Producers: Be Wary of Spider Mites

Alabama Extension reminds growers that they need to be mindful of spider mites in high tunnels that naturally exclude rain. A high tunnel environment provides perfect conditions since spider mites like it hot and dry. Producers need to scout and respond in a timely manner. Infestations must be detected early...
NutritionUS News and World Report

Top Plant-Based Proteins

You don’t need animal products to get plenty of protein in your diet. Eating less meat may be better for health. For years, dietitians and doctors have been telling Americans that using meat sparingly is best and focusing on plant-based foods can offer a range of health benefits. But getting enough protein while being on a plant-based diet is also a worry for some. So how do you balance those concerns? Enter plant-based proteins.

Comments / 0

Community Policy