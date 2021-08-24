Cancel
Marin County, CA

Live updates: Marin supervisors meeting

By Marin Independent Journal
Marin Independent Journal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Marin County Board of supervisors meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday. The meeting will begin with an update on COVID-19 response by Public Health Officer Matt Willis. Supervisors will consider two appointments to the Marin Housing Authority Board of Commissioners. Supervisors will consider allocating $1 million in pandemic relief funds to the Gallinas Levee Upgrade Project. In the afternoon, supervisors will review an order by the Department of Housing and Urban Development to expedite revitalization of Golden Gate Village housing development. Supervisors will also receive a report on the physical needs assessment for Golden Gate Village. Reporter @HalsteadRichard posts live. Join the conversation on Twitter with #MarinSupes. Follow on your mobile device.

