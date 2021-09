“Warm and transformative” was the buzz phrase at an Edinburgh TV Festival session on Tuesday with Daisy Lilley and Ben Kelly from the Netflix non-fiction team. The executives used the phrase repeatedly while describing what program attributes they were looking for in order to commission. “It really is about just finding those ideas that feel warm and transformative, and maybe give you a fresh take on something,” said Lilley. “And that could be like how ‘Too Hot to Handle’ could be a fresh take on dating, you could say the same thing about ‘Nailed It’ as a fresh take on baking. So...