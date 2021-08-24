Cancel
It’s that time again, Pumpkin Spice and everything nice!

By Randi Moultrie
counton2.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe return of the Pumpkin flavor for Starbucks is here!. Starting August 24, pumpkin is making its return to Starbucks stores across the U.S. The flavor will include the return of menu items such as pumpkin scone, pumpkin cream cheese muffin, pumpkin cream cold brew, and of course, the pumpkin spice latte.

