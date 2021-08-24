Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

TMU and Edu Brain Overseas joins hands

atlanticcitynews.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewDelhi [India], August 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Teerthanker Mahaveer University Uttar Pradesh has signed an MoU withDr. Raghuvir Singh, Vice-Chancellor ofEdu Brain Overseas international internship programs in UAE, Singapore, France, New Zealand, US, Australia, Germany, and India assist young professionals to acquire personal and professional skills and help to build up a global network, develop industry-related skills like time management, effective communication, learning of new language, culture, and adapting to the office environment.

www.atlanticcitynews.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Internships#France#Tmu#Edu Brain Overseas#Newdelhi#Ani Newsvoir#International Internship
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Country
India
Country
New Zealand
Country
Germany
Country
Singapore
Related
Small Businessatlanticcitynews.net

The winners of nationwide SME Awards-2021 by Business Mint

New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI/PNN): The pandemic affected us all, but one group, in particular, Indians small enterprises-was particularly hard hit. Due to a lack of digital infrastructure and working cash, most small firms had to close their doors. On the other hand, some responded to the situation and emerged more robust than ever, setting new standards and capitalizing on chances that came their way.
Educationtucsonpost.com

Jaro Education launch globally accredited DBA Program

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1 (ANI/BusinessWire India): India's most trusted online higher education company, Jaro Education today announced its partnership with the Swiss School of Management (SSM), headquartered in Bellinzona, Switzerland to exclusively launch a globally renowned Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) Program. This program is designed for working professionals...
Indiaatlanticcitynews.net

Kazakhstan embassy organises videoconference on role of wor

New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI): A video conference was organised by the Kazakhstan embassy in New Delhi on the role of the world leaders and religions in strengthening peace in societies during the COVID-19 pandemic. Experts from Kazakh and Indian sides have participated in the event which took place...
Lifestyleatlanticcitynews.net

First International Nutraceutical Day on September 2

New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI/Target Media): Expert Nutraceutical Advocacy Council (ENACreg;) is the First and one of its kind that integrated the main three pillars - Academics, the Government and the Industry for the growthdevelopment of the Nutraceutical Sector. With the aim of Education, Awareness, EngagementNetworking (EAENreg;) the Council has always created an impact on the Heart, Soul and Mind of the Society.
Worldatlanticcitynews.net

Jindal Global Law School achieves Record Placements in 2022

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], September 2 (ANI/OP Jindal University): As many young graduating law students across the nation still face high levels of uncertainty in the midst of the ongoing pandemic, the graduating students of the batch of 2022 of Jindal Global Law School (JGLS), India's leading law school, have already secured a record 48 accepted offers from some of India's most prestigious law firms on Day Zero and Day One of the placement process.
Businessatlanticcitynews.net

Vertex (Group) Global Services expands to Middle East

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], August 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Headquartered in Times Square New York, Vertex Group (Vertex Global Services), World's 19th most innovative company announced its expansion into Middle East after being present in the US, UK, India, Philippines and Nepal with more than 1000 employees. "VERTEX NEXT" the Middle East chapter...
Businessbirminghamnews.net

Drip Capital appoints Anil Gopinath as Head of Technology

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Drip Capital, Inc., a global trade finance company offering digital financing solutions to small and medium businesses, has announced that Anil Gopinath has joined the leadership team as its new Head of Technology. An industry veteran of over 20 years, Anil has previously worked...
Educationdallassun.com

ITM Global receives DL-ELETS award for Excellence

New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI/SRV Media): ITM Global School, the only International School in Gwalior-Chambal region who offers Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE) in its curriculum; is the recipient of the DL-ELETS Award for Excellence in International Curriculum Practices at the 19th World Education Summit 2021. ITM Global Students...
Businesstechgig.com

FICCI join hands with Practo to strengthen employees health and wellness

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce (FICCI) has today announced its collaboration with. , India’s leading integrated healthcare company, to strengthen its employee health and wellness policy. This partnership will enable over 520. FICCI. employees and their families to opt for free online consultations with doctors across 23+ specialities,...
Celebritiesatlanticcitynews.net

Kanika Dhillon featured on international magazine cover

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 28 (ANI): Bollywood screenwriter Kanika Dhillon, who has contributed her writings to movies like 'Guilty', 'Om Shanti Om', 'Kedarnath' and more, has become the first-ever writer to feature on the cover of an international Bollywood magazine. The German magazine ISHQ is celebrating the phenomenal filmography of...
Carsatlanticcitynews.net

Anand Mahindra dedicates SUV to Avani Lekhara

New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI): Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Monday said he would dedicate the first special utility vehicles (SUV) of his company for those with disabilities to Avani Lekhara who clinched gold medal at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. "A week ago @DeepaAthlete suggested that we should...
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

Advanced persistent threat protection market to grow steadily by 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for advanced persistent threat protection estimated at $8 billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of $20.3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 16.7% over the analysis period, according to Global Industry Analysts (GIA). Government &...
Indiaatlanticcitynews.net

J-K: Two Kashmiri lecturers claims to discover fossil site

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 30 (ANI): Two Kashmiri lecturers claimed that they have discovered a gigantic fossil site in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. The lecturers, Manzoor Javaid and Dr Rouf Hamzah, working in the School Education Department are associated with School Herbal Gardens as nodal officers.
BusinessNEWSBTC

Xfinite join hands with Leading Software Venture, StrongNode.io

Singapore, August 30th, 2021. Xfinite partners with StrongNode.io’s Node-as-a-Service (NaaS), a software venture and innovations lab. StrongNode has a unique approach to distributed edge networking by harnessing idle resources from digital devices in your home and office to build a strong, on-demand, and scalable network. This partnership aligns with Xfinite’s...
ScienceBioMed Central

Meet the SDG3 researchers: Sandul Yasobant

Welcome to our Meet the SDG3 researcher blog collection. We are interviewing a series of academics and practitioners working in diverse fields to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 3: Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages. You can find other posts in this collection here, and discover what else Springer Nature is doing to advance progress towards achieving this goal on our dedicated SDG3 hub.

Comments / 0

Community Policy