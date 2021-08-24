Cancel
Mental Health

Letter to the editor: Flexible hours needed for addiction treatment

Herald-Dispatch
 9 days ago

In our area we are No. 1 for substance abuse. We have repeat offenders. When these people start joining society again, we make it almost impossible for them to make it. We have them needing meetings and therapy, but they also need jobs. Places of employment don’t care about this, so they don’t work with the client. Most meetings and therapy sessions that clients join they have to miss work for because they aren’t early or late enough in the day. We need to offer help outside of normal business hours for those who are truly trying. We don’t want to risk someone’s job, sobriety or even freedom all because we don’t want to change our business hours.

