Gene Frenette: Florida State Seminoles football facing long climb

McKenzie Milton and Jordan Travis figure as the go-to options for coach Mike Norvell this season. Milton transferred from UCF, where he starred before a horrific leg injury nearly ended his career. After rehabbing, Milton is poised to lead the Seminoles. But questions remain just how mobile he’ll be. Another player FSU received through the transfer portal is Travis, who came from Louisville ahead of the 2020 season. There are no questions about his running abilities as he features breakout speed and was a key figure in the one aspect of the offense that worked last season: the running game. Both might be used throughout the year in a two-quarterback system, but both are going to need to be efficient passers to create a balanced approach and success this season.