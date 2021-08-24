Cancel
Florida State

Gene Frenette: Florida State Seminoles football facing long climb

By GENE FRENETTE
Fresno Bee
 9 days ago

It’s not that Mike Norvell didn’t grasp to what degree Florida State football had fallen when he signed on to take over the storied program 20 months ago after his overmatched predecessor, Willie Taggart, was mercifully shown the door. He understood the steepness of the mountain that needed to be...

