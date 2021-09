At Summerslam, one of WWE’s top performer’s men or women returned in The Man Becky Lynch. And as previously written, her return was botched. Now reports are coming out that she has turned heel. And if that is the case, then if we replay the entire scenario over again from Summerslam, and we look at it from a WWE perspective where Lynch won the Smackdown Women’s Championship over Bianca Belair, then Lynch was the heel and Belair was the sympathetic babyface.