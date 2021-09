Extra-long lorries could be introduced to the roads next year in an effort to ease the shortage of drivers. The “eco-friendly” lorries would help cut down the number of freight journeys. Longer-semi trailers (LSTs) are up to 2.05m (6.8ft) longer than the current limit of 13.6m (45ft). The longer design is predicted to help save up to one in eight journeys by fitting more freight in, according to a trial by the Department for Transport. There is an estimated 100,000 person shortfall in lorry drivers due to workers leaving the country following Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic. And The Road...