The St. Louis Cardinals made a mistake not signing Albert Pujols

By Robert Murray
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the time, many fans thought the St Louis Cardinals should sign Albert Pujols. It sure looks like they were right. When Albert Pujols was released by the Los Angeles Angels earlier this season, the St. Louis Cardinals were connected to him for obvious reasons. His ties to the team and city. His historic numbers that have him guaranteed to make the Hall of Fame. And the Cardinals’ obvious need for another bat as their offense continued to underperform.

