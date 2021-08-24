Cancel
Triotech releases new movie for Storm interactive VR simulator

blooloop.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTriotech, an award-winning creator of media-based attractions, has announced the launch of a new movie for its popular VR interactive coin-op simulator, Storm, which will be available for free for all existing and future units. The film, “Sugary Slope”, brings players into a sweet new world, complete with lollipops, candies and even erupting chocolate geysers, where they can enjoy an action-packed, competitive race.

