Insurance comparison platform Policygenius has announced the appointment of Matthew Mak as head of revenue operations. Mak has more than 20 years of sales and business operations experience. Prior to joining Policygenius, he served as head of sales and fulfillment insights at Better, a homeownership platform. He has also served as vice president of sales operations at information services firm Wolters Kluwer and was a founding member of the marketing solutions line of business for Opera Solutions, a global analytics provider.