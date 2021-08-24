Applied Underwriters zeroes in on Alaskan firm
Applied Underwriters has announced that it anticipates completing its acquisition of Alaska Timber Insurance Exchange (ATIE) as soon as the fourth quarter. ATIE, an Alaska-domiciled reciprocal exchange, is converting from a reciprocal to a stock insurance company, and recently received regulatory approval. An accord reached between Applied Underwriters and ATIE in September 2020 set the procedures for the transaction, including North America Casualty Company’s purchase of ATIE.www.insurancebusinessmag.com
