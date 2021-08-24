Applied Underwriters zeroes in on Alaskan firm

DevOps isn't just a buzzword; it's an approach that can have dramatic positive impact on organizations, as has been the case at Liberty Mutual Insurance. Justin Stone, senior director of Secure DevOps Platforms at Liberty Mutual, helps lead a team that has responsibility for the end-to-end developer experience at the company, and the DevOps model plays a critical role. Founded in 1912, Boston-based Liberty Mutual is one of the largest insurers in the U.S. and over its century of business operations has seen all manner of technologies come and go.