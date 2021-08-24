Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Battery-free, wireless soft sensors for continuous multi-site measurements of pressure and temperature from patients at risk for pressure injuries

By Yong Suk Oh ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-5370-2781
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCapabilities for continuous monitoring of pressures and temperatures at critical skin interfaces can help to guide care strategies that minimize the potential for pressure injuries in hospitalized patients or in individuals confined to the bed. This paper introduces a soft, skin-mountable class of sensor system for this purpose. The design includes a pressure-responsive element based on membrane deflection and a battery-free, wireless mode of operation capable of multi-site measurements at strategic locations across the body. Such devices yield continuous, simultaneous readings of pressure and temperature in a sequential readout scheme from a pair of primary antennas mounted under the bedding and connected to a wireless reader and a multiplexer located at the bedside. Experimental evaluation of the sensor and the complete system includes benchtop measurements and numerical simulations of the key features. Clinical trials involving two hemiplegic patients and a tetraplegic patient demonstrate the feasibility, functionality and long-term stability of this technology in operating hospital settings.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pressure Sensor#Temperature Measurement#Temperature Sensor#Pressure Measurement#Wireless Communications#Npiap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Google
Related
ElectronicsNature.com

Nano-biosupercapacitors enable autarkic sensor operation in blood

Today’s smallest energy storage devices for in-vivo applications are larger than 3 mm3 and lack the ability to continuously drive the complex functions of smart dust electronic and microrobotic systems. Here, we create a tubular biosupercapacitor occupying a mere volume of 1/1000 mm3 (=1 nanoliter), yet delivering up to 1.6 V in blood. The tubular geometry of this nano-biosupercapacitor provides efficient self-protection against external forces from pulsating blood or muscle contraction. Redox enzymes and living cells, naturally present in blood boost the performance of the device by 40% and help to solve the self-discharging problem persistently encountered by miniaturized supercapacitors. At full capacity, the nano-biosupercapacitors drive a complex integrated sensor system to measure the pH-value in blood. This demonstration opens up opportunities for next generation intravascular implants and microrobotic systems operating in hard-to-reach small spaces deep inside the human body.
ScienceNature.com

Engineered whole cut meat-like tissue by the assembly of cell fibers using tendon-gel integrated bioprinting

With the current interest in cultured meat, mammalian cell-based meat has mostly been unstructured. There is thus still a high demand for artificial steak-like meat. We demonstrate in vitro construction of engineered steak-like tissue assembled of three types of bovine cell fibers (muscle, fat, and vessel). Because actual meat is an aligned assembly of the fibers connected to the tendon for the actions of contraction and relaxation, tendon-gel integrated bioprinting was developed to construct tendon-like gels. In this study, a total of 72 fibers comprising 42 muscles, 28 adipose tissues, and 2 blood capillaries were constructed by tendon-gel integrated bioprinting and manually assembled to fabricate steak-like meat with a diameter of 5 mm and a length of 10 mm inspired by a meat cut. The developed tendon-gel integrated bioprinting here could be a promising technology for the fabrication of the desired types of steak-like cultured meats.
HealthNature.com

Manual kidney stone size measurements in computed tomography are most accurate using multiplanar image reformatations and bone window settings

Computed tomography in suspected urolithiasis provides information about the presence, location and size of stones. Particularly stone size is a key parameter in treatment decision; however, data on impact of reformatation and measurement strategies is sparse. This study aimed to investigate the influence of different image reformatations, slice thicknesses and window settings on stone size measurements. Reference stone sizes of 47 kidney stones representative for clinically encountered compositions were measured manually using a digital caliper (Man-M). Afterwards stones were placed in a 3D-printed, semi-anthropomorphic phantom, and scanned using a low dose protocol (CTDIvol 2 mGy). Images were reconstructed using hybrid-iterative and model-based iterative reconstruction algorithms (HIR, MBIR) with different slice thicknesses. Two independent readers measured largest stone diameter on axial (2 mm and 5 mm) and multiplanar reformatations (based upon 0.67 mm reconstructions) using different window settings (soft-tissue and bone). Statistics were conducted using ANOVA ± correction for multiple comparisons. Overall stone size in CT was underestimated compared to Man-M (8.8 ± 2.9 vs. 7.7 ± 2.7 mm, p < 0.05), yet closely correlated (r = 0.70). Reconstruction algorithm and slice thickness did not significantly impact measurements (p > 0.05), while image reformatations and window settings did (p < 0.05). CT measurements using multiplanar reformatation with a bone window setting showed closest agreement with Man-M (8.7 ± 3.1 vs. 8.8 ± 2.9 mm, p < 0.05, r = 0.83). Manual CT-based stone size measurements are most accurate using multiplanar image reformatation with a bone window setting, while measurements on axial planes with different slice thicknesses underestimate true stone size. Therefore, this procedure is recommended when impacting treatment decision.
ChemistryNature.com

Dimension- and position-controlled growth of GaN microstructure arrays on graphene films for flexible device applications

This paper describes the fabrication process and characteristics of dimension- and position-controlled gallium nitride (GaN) microstructure arrays grown on graphene films and their quantum structures for use in flexible light-emitting device applications. The characteristics of dimension- and position-controlled growth, which is crucial to fabricate high-performance electronic and optoelectronic devices, were investigated using scanning and transmission electron microscopes and power-dependent photoluminescence spectroscopy measurements. Among the GaN microstructures, GaN microrods exhibited excellent photoluminescence characteristics including room-temperature stimulated emission, which is especially useful for optoelectronic device applications. As one of the device applications of the position-controlled GaN microrod arrays, we fabricated light-emitting diodes (LEDs) by heteroepitaxially growing InxGa1−xN/GaN multiple quantum wells (MQWs) and a p-type GaN layer on the surfaces of GaN microrods and by depositing Ti/Au and Ni/Au metal layers to prepare n-type and p-type ohmic contacts, respectively. Furthermore, the GaN microrod LED arrays were transferred onto Cu foil by using the chemical lift-off method. Even after being transferred onto the flexible Cu foil substrate, the microrod LEDs exhibited strong emission of visible blue light. The proposed method to enable the dimension- and position-controlled growth of GaN microstructures on graphene films can likely be used to fabricate other high-quality flexible inorganic semiconductor devices such as micro-LED displays with an ultrahigh resolution.
ScienceNature.com

Simple indictor of increased blood culture contamination rate by detection of coagulase-negative staphylococci

Coagulase-negative staphylococci (CoNS) are the most frequent contaminating bacteria; therefore, we aimed to investigate an indicator of CoNS to predict the increase in blood culture contamination rate (ConR). We performed a retrospective study of selected patients, who underwent blood culture testing. Contamination was defined as the presence of either one of two or more sets of skin-resident bacteria, except for cases with a low likelihood of contamination based on clinical aspects. We calculated the monthly ConR [(total number of contaminated cases per month)/(total number of blood culture sets collected per month) × 100] and analysed the ConR prediction ability using the following four indicators: the number of CoNS-positive sets of blood cultures, cases with at least one CoNS-positive blood culture set, cases with only one CoNS-positive blood culture set, and cases of contamination by CoNS. Cases with CoNS-positive blood cultures correlated with ConR (r = 0.85). Although the area under the receiver operating characteristic curve for the number of cases with ConR ≥ 2.5 differed significantly from that of the number of cases contaminated by CoNS, the negative predictive value was high, reaching up to 95.5% (95% confidential interval 87.3–99.1). The number of CoNS-positive cases could help predict an increase in ConR ≥ 2.5.
ScienceNature.com

Lowering the thermal noise barrier in functional brain mapping with magnetic resonance imaging

Functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) has become an indispensable tool for investigating the human brain. However, the inherently poor signal-to-noise-ratio (SNR) of the fMRI measurement represents a major barrier to expanding its spatiotemporal scale as well as its utility and ultimate impact. Here we introduce a denoising technique that selectively suppresses the thermal noise contribution to the fMRI experiment. Using 7-Tesla, high-resolution human brain data, we demonstrate improvements in key metrics of functional mapping (temporal-SNR, the detection and reproducibility of stimulus-induced signal changes, and accuracy of functional maps) while leaving the amplitude of the stimulus-induced signal changes, spatial precision, and functional point-spread-function unaltered. We demonstrate that the method enables the acquisition of ultrahigh resolution (0.5 mm isotropic) functional maps but is also equally beneficial for a large variety of fMRI applications, including supra-millimeter resolution 3- and 7-Tesla data obtained over different cortical regions with different stimulation/task paradigms and acquisition strategies.
HealthNature.com

Accuracy of non-invasive blood pressure measurement in patients with atrial fibrillation

Although the accuracy of oscillometric blood pressure (BP) measurement is not so satisfied, the BP reading is still associated with cardiovascular events and death in patients with atrial fibrillation (AF). Because the currently used auscultatory or oscillometric methods were developed on sinus rhythm (SR), these BP measurement methods were not reasonable for AF patients. It is suggested that the average of three BP readings in the AF patients is accepted in clinical, even so, high systolic BP (SBP) variability and inaccurate diastolic BP (DBP) value have been reported in AF patients. In sinus rhythm, oscillometric pressure pulses (OPPs) are spindle-like, regardless of the heart rate. However, the shape of OPP is obviously associated with frequency of ventricular rate (VR) in AF patients. When the VR is rapid, the OPP is far from a spindle-like shape. With intro-aortic BP as reference, a study demonstrated that the oscillometric SBP level significantly underestimated the intro-aortic SBP level in the AF patients with increasing VR. In clinical practice, the physician should use the average of three BP readings in the AF patients. When the mean pulse rates (PR) reported by the oscillometric BP devise is less than 90 bpm and the variation of three pulse rate <10 bpm, the oscillometric SBP readings may be clinically accepted in AF patients. It is necessary to develop a new BP measurement method for AF as the current methods in AF are not so accurate as in SR.
ChemistryNature.com

Exploration of 2D TiC MXene for all solution processed piezoelectric nanogenerator applications

A new 2D titanium carbide (Ti3C2), a low dimensional material of the MXene family has attracted remarkable interest in several electronic applications, but its unique structure and novel properties are still less explored in piezoelectric energy harvesters. Herein, a systematic study has been conducted to examine the role of Ti3C2 multilayers when it is incorporated in the piezoelectric polymer host. The 0.03 g/L of Ti3C2 has been identified as the most appropriate concentration to ensure the optimum performance of the fabricated device with a generated output voltage of about 6.0 V. The probable reasons might be due to the uniformity of nanofiller distribution in the polyvinylidene difluoride (PVDF) and the incorporation of Ti3C2 in a polymer matrix is found to enhance the β-phase of PVDF and diminish the undesired α-phase configuration. Low tapping frequency and force were demonstrated to scavenge electrical energy from abundant mechanical energy resources particularly human motion and environmental stimuli. The fabricated device attained a power density of 14 µW.cm−2 at 10.8 MΩ of load resistor which is considerably high among 2D material-based piezoelectric nanogenerators. The device has also shown stable electrical performance for up to 4 weeks and is practically able to store energy in a capacitor and light up a LED. Hence, the Ti3C2-based piezoelectric nanogenerator suggests the potential to realize the energy harvesting application for low-power electronic devices.
ScienceNature.com

Mechanical activation of spike fosters SARS-CoV-2 viral infection

The outbreak of SARS-CoV-2 (SARS2) has caused a global COVID-19 pandemic. The spike protein of SARS2 (SARS2-S) recognizes host receptors, including ACE2, to initiate viral entry in a complex biomechanical environment. Here, we reveal that tensile force, generated by bending of the host cell membrane, strengthens spike recognition of ACE2 and accelerates the detachment of spike’s S1 subunit from the S2 subunit to rapidly prime the viral fusion machinery. Mechanistically, such mechano-activation is fulfilled by force-induced opening and rotation of spike’s receptor-binding domain to prolong the bond lifetime of spike/ACE2 binding, up to 4 times longer than that of SARS-S binding with ACE2 under 10 pN force application, and subsequently by force-accelerated S1/S2 detachment which is up to ~103 times faster than that in the no-force condition. Interestingly, the SARS2-S D614G mutant, a more infectious variant, shows 3-time stronger force-dependent ACE2 binding and 35-time faster force-induced S1/S2 detachment. We also reveal that an anti-S1/S2 non-RBD-blocking antibody that was derived from convalescent COVID-19 patients with potent neutralizing capability can reduce S1/S2 detachment by 3 × 106 times under force. Our study sheds light on the mechano-chemistry of spike activation and on developing a non-RBD-blocking but S1/S2-locking therapeutic strategy to prevent SARS2 invasion.
ScienceNature.com

Orexin receptors 1 and 2 in serotonergic neurons differentially regulate peripheral glucose metabolism in obesity

The wake-active orexin system plays a central role in the dynamic regulation of glucose homeostasis. Here we show orexin receptor type 1 and 2 are predominantly expressed in dorsal raphe nucleus-dorsal and -ventral, respectively. Serotonergic neurons in ventral median raphe nucleus and raphe pallidus selectively express orexin receptor type 1. Inactivation of orexin receptor type 1 in serotonin transporter-expressing cells of mice reduced insulin sensitivity in diet-induced obesity, mainly by decreasing glucose utilization in brown adipose tissue and skeletal muscle. Selective inactivation of orexin receptor type 2 improved glucose tolerance and insulin sensitivity in obese mice, mainly through a decrease in hepatic gluconeogenesis. Optogenetic activation of orexin neurons in lateral hypothalamus or orexinergic fibers innervating raphe pallidus impaired or improved glucose tolerance, respectively. Collectively, the present study assigns orexin signaling in serotonergic neurons critical, yet differential orexin receptor type 1- and 2-dependent functions in the regulation of systemic glucose homeostasis.
ScienceNature.com

Improved modeling of human AD with an automated culturing platform for iPSC neurons, astrocytes and microglia

Advancement in human induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) neuron and microglial differentiation protocols allow for disease modeling using physiologically relevant cells. However, iPSC differentiation and culturing protocols have posed challenges to maintaining consistency. Here, we generated an automated, consistent, and long-term culturing platform of human iPSC neurons, astrocytes, and microglia. Using this platform we generated a iPSC AD model using human derived cells, which showed signs of Aβ plaques, dystrophic neurites around plaques, synapse loss, dendrite retraction, axon fragmentation, phospho-Tau induction, and neuronal cell death in one model. We showed that the human iPSC microglia internalized and compacted Aβ to generate and surround the plaques, thereby conferring some neuroprotection. We investigated the mechanism of action of anti-Aβ antibodies protection and found that they protected neurons from these pathologies and were most effective before pTau induction. Taken together, these results suggest that this model can facilitate target discovery and drug development efforts.
AgricultureNature.com

A high-quality chromosome-scale assembly of the centipedegrass [Eremochloa ophiuroides (Munro) Hack.] genome provides insights into chromosomal structural evolution and prostrate growth habit

Centipedegrass [Eremochloa ophiuroides (Munro) Hack.], a member of the Panicoideae subfamily, is one of the most important warm-season turfgrasses originating from China. This grass has an extremely developed prostrate growth habit and has been widely used in transitional and warm climatic regions. To better understand the genetic basis of important biological characteristics, such as prostrate growth and seed yield, in warm-season turfgrasses, we present a high-quality reference genome for centipedegrass and use PacBio, BioNano, and Hi-C technologies to anchor the 867.43 Mb genome assembly into nine pseudochromosomes, with a scaffold N50 of 86.05 Mb and 36,572 annotated genes. Centipedegrass was most closely related to sorghum and diverged from their common ancestor ~16.8 Mya. We detected a novel chromosome reshuffling event in centipedegrass, namely, the nest chromosome fusion event in which fusion of chromosomes 8 and 10 of sorghum into chromosome 3 of centipedegrass likely occurred after the divergence of centipedegrass from sorghum. The typical prostrate growth trait in centipedegrass may be linked to the expansion of candidate PROSTRATE GROWTH 1 (PROG1) genes on chromosome 2. Two orthologous genes of OsPROG1, EoPROG1, and EoPROG2, were confirmed to increase the stem number and decrease the stem angle in Arabidopsis. Collectively, our assembled reference genome of centipedegrass offers new knowledge and resources to dissect the genome evolution of Panicoideae and accelerate genome-assisted breeding and improvement of plant architecture in turf plants.
WildlifeNature.com

A versatile genetic engineering toolkit for E. coli based on CRISPR-prime editing

CRISPR base editing is a powerful method to engineer bacterial genomes. However, it restricts editing to single-nucleotide substitutions. Here, to address this challenge, we adapt a CRISPR-Prime Editing-based, DSB-free, versatile, and single-nucleotide resolution genetic manipulation toolkit for prokaryotes. It can introduce substitutions, deletions, insertions, and the combination thereof, both in plasmids and the chromosome of E. coli with high fidelity. Notably, under optimal conditions, the efficiency of 1-bp deletions reach up to 40%. Moreover, deletions of up to 97 bp and insertions up to 33 bp were successful with the toolkit in E. coli, however, efficiencies dropped sharply with increased fragment sizes. With a second guide RNA, our toolkit can achieve multiplexed editing albeit with low efficiency. Here we report not only a useful addition to the genome engineering arsenal for E. coli, but also a potential basis for the development of similar toolkits for other bacteria.
ScienceNature.com

Decision trees within a molecular memristor

Profuse dendritic-synaptic interconnections among neurons in the neocortex embed intricate logic structures enabling sophisticated decision-making that vastly outperforms any artificial electronic analogues1,2,3. The physical complexity is far beyond existing circuit fabrication technologies: moreover, the network in a brain is dynamically reconfigurable, which provides flexibility and adaptability to changing environments4,5,6. In contrast, state-of-the-art semiconductor logic circuits are based on threshold switches that are hard-wired to perform predefined logic functions. To advance the performance of logic circuits, we are re-imagining fundamental electronic circuit elements by expressing complex logic in nanometre-scale material properties. Here we use voltage-driven conditional logic interconnectivity among five distinct molecular redox states of a metal–organic complex to embed a ‘thicket’ of decision trees (composed of multiple if-then-else conditional statements) having 71 nodes within a single memristor. The resultant current–voltage characteristic of this molecular memristor (a 'memory resistor', a globally passive resistive-switch circuit element that axiomatically complements the set of capacitor, inductor and resistor) exhibits eight recurrent and history-dependent non-volatile switching transitions between two conductance levels in a single sweep cycle. The identity of each molecular redox state was determined with in situ Raman spectroscopy and confirmed by quantum chemical calculations, revealing the electron transport mechanism. Using simple circuits of only these elements, we experimentally demonstrate dynamically reconfigurable, commutative and non-commutative stateful logic in multivariable decision trees that execute in a single time step and can, for example, be applied as local intelligence in edge computing7,8,9.
EngineeringNature.com

Applicant hierarchical fuzzy controller for concentration control of simulated moving bed

Simulated moving bed (SMB) is a kind of continuous process which can increase the efficiency of adsorbents in the adsorbent bed. It contains several sectors of flow rate, the switching time of valves and many other possible influencing variables, moreover, these parameters are highly sensitive, so it is very difficult to achieve precise prediction and control. Model predictive control and PID controller are often used in industrial system. Model predictive control needs a lot of accurate industry experience data, and PID controller depends on the selection of control parameters. Therefore, SMB needs an intelligent controller to bypass those complex mechanisms and parameter adjustment processes. This paper we propose the hierarchical fuzzy controller fuzzy controller which is applied to the SMB system to observe the final concentration. Compared with the PID and MPC controller, it is found that the hierarchical fuzzy controller can control good without knowing the system parameters too accurately.
ElectronicsNature.com

5G-enabled contactless multi-user presence and activity detection for independent assisted living

Wireless sensing is the state-of-the-art technique for next generation health activity monitoring. Smart homes and healthcare centres have a demand for multi-subject health activity monitoring to cater for future requirements. 5G-sensing coupled with deep learning models has enabled smart health monitoring systems, which have the potential to classify multiple activities based on variations in channel state information (CSI) of wireless signals. Proposed is the first 5G-enabled system operating at 3.75 GHz for multi-subject, in-home health activity monitoring, to the best of the authors’ knowledge. Classified are activities of daily life performed by up to 4 subjects, in 16 categories. The proposed system combines subject count and activities performed in different classes together, resulting in simultaneous identification of occupancy count and activities performed. The CSI amplitudes obtained from 51 subcarriers of the wireless signal are processed and combined to capture variations due to simultaneous multi-subject movements. A deep learning convolutional neural network is engineered and trained on the CSI data to differentiate multi-subject activities. The proposed system provides a high average accuracy of 91.25% for single subject movements and an overall high multi-class accuracy of 83% for 4 subjects and 16 classification categories. The proposed system can potentially fulfill the needs of future in-home health activity monitoring and is a viable alternative for monitoring public health and well being.
EngineeringNature.com

Deep learning framework for material design space exploration using active transfer learning and data augmentation

Neural network-based generative models have been actively investigated as an inverse design method for finding novel materials in a vast design space. However, the applicability of conventional generative models is limited because they cannot access data outside the range of training sets. Advanced generative models that were devised to overcome the limitation also suffer from the weak predictive power on the unseen domain. In this study, we propose a deep neural network-based forward design approach that enables an efficient search for superior materials far beyond the domain of the initial training set. This approach compensates for the weak predictive power of neural networks on an unseen domain through gradual updates of the neural network with active transfer learning and data augmentation methods. We demonstrate the potential of our framework with a grid composite optimization problem that has an astronomical number of possible design configurations. Results show that our proposed framework can provide excellent designs close to the global optima, even with the addition of a very small dataset corresponding to less than 0.5% of the initial training dataset size.
ScienceNature.com

A role for GABA in the modulation of striatal and hippocampal systems under stress

Previous research has demonstrated that stress modulates the competitive interaction between the hippocampus and striatum, two structures known to be critically involved in motor sequence learning. These earlier investigations, however, have largely focused on blood oxygen-level dependent (BOLD) responses. No study to date has examined the link between stress, motor learning and levels of striatal and hippocampal gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA). This knowledge gap is surprising given the known role of GABA in neuroplasticity subserving learning and memory. The current study thus examined: a) the effects of motor learning and stress on striatal and hippocampal GABA levels; and b) how learning- and stress-induced changes in GABA relate to the neural correlates of learning. To do so, fifty-three healthy young adults were exposed to a stressful or non-stressful control intervention before motor sequence learning. Striatal and hippocampal GABA levels were assessed at baseline and post-intervention/learning using magnetic resonance spectroscopy. Regression analyses indicated that stress modulated the link between striatal GABA levels and functional plasticity in both the hippocampus and striatum during learning as measured with fMRI. This study provides evidence for a role of GABA in the stress-induced modulation of striatal and hippocampal systems.
ChemistryNature.com

Facile generation of bridged medium-sized polycyclic systems by rhodium-catalysed intramolecular (3+2) dipolar cycloadditions

Bridged medium-sized bicyclo[m.n.2] ring systems are common in natural products and potent pharmaceuticals, and pose a great synthetic challenge. Chemistry for making bicyclo[m.n.2] ring systems remains underdeveloped. Currently, there are no general reactions available for the single-step synthesis of various bridged bicyclo[m.n.2] ring systems from acyclic precursors. Here, we report an unusual type II intramolecular (3+2) dipolar cycloaddition strategy for the syntheses of various bridged bicyclo[m.n.2] ring systems. This rhodium-catalysed cascade reaction provides a relatively general strategy for the direct and efficient regioselective and diastereoselective synthesis of highly functionalized and synthetically challenging bridged medium-sized polycyclic systems. Asymmetric total synthesis of nakafuran-8 was accomplished using this method as a key step. Quantum mechanical calculations demonstrate the mechanism of this transformation and the origins of its multiple selectivities. This reaction will inspire the design of the strategies to make complex bioactive molecules with bridged medium-sized polycyclic systems.
ScienceNature.com

Exploring the best monochromatic energy level in dual energy spectral imaging for coronary stents after percutaneous coronary intervention

In this study, the optimal monochromatic energy level in dual-energy spectral CT required for imaging coronary stents after percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) was explored. Thirty-five consecutive patients after PCI were examined using the dual-energy spectral CT imaging mode. The original images were reconstructed at 40–140 keV (10-keV interval) monochromatic levels. The in-stent and out-stent CT values at each monochromatic level were measured to calculate the signal-to-noise ratio(SNR) and contrast-to-noise ratio (CNR) for the vessel and the CT value difference between the in-stent and out-stent lumen (dCT (in–out)), which reflects the artificial CT number increase due to the beam hardening effect caused by the stents. The subjective image quality of the stent and in-stent vessel was evaluated by two radiologists using a 5-point scale. With the increase in energy level, the CT value, SNR, CNR, and dCT (in–out) all decreased. At 80 keV, the mean CT value in-stent reached (345.24 ± 93.43) HU and dCT (in–out) started plateauing. In addition, the subjective image quality of the stents and vessels peaked at 80 keV. The 80 keV monochromatic images are optimal for imaging cardiac patients with stents after PCI, balancing the enhancement and SNR and CNR in the vessels while minimizing the beam hardening artifacts caused by the stents.

Comments / 0

Community Policy