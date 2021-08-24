Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Differentiable sampling of molecular geometries with uncertainty-based adversarial attacks

By Daniel Schwalbe-Koda ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-9176-0854
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeural network (NN) interatomic potentials provide fast prediction of potential energy surfaces, closely matching the accuracy of the electronic structure methods used to produce the training data. However, NN predictions are only reliable within well-learned training domains, and show volatile behavior when extrapolating. Uncertainty quantification methods can flag atomic configurations for which prediction confidence is low, but arriving at such uncertain regions requires expensive sampling of the NN phase space, often using atomistic simulations. Here, we exploit automatic differentiation to drive atomistic systems towards high-likelihood, high-uncertainty configurations without the need for molecular dynamics simulations. By performing adversarial attacks on an uncertainty metric, informative geometries that expand the training domain of NNs are sampled. When combined with an active learning loop, this approach bootstraps and improves NN potentials while decreasing the number of calls to the ground truth method. This efficiency is demonstrated on sampling of kinetic barriers, collective variables in molecules, and supramolecular chemistry in zeolite-molecule interactions, and can be extended to any NN potential architecture and materials system.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adv#Mol#Peses#Gaussian#Neb#Monte Carlo Dropout31
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
NewsBreak
Google
Related
SciencePhys.org

In situ extraction and detection of DNA using nanopores

Being able to detect DNA from a single cell is important for the detection of diseases and genetic disorders. Measuring single DNA molecules has been possible for some time; however, directly detecting samples at the point of extraction with no need for subsequent steps has not. Now, researchers at SANKEN, Osaka University have demonstrated a method of releasing DNA at the point of measurement. Their findings are published in Small Methods.
ScienceNature.com

Improving fragment-based ab initio protein structure assembly using low-accuracy contact-map predictions

Sequence-based contact prediction has shown considerable promise in assisting non-homologous structure modeling, but it often requires many homologous sequences and a sufficient number of correct contacts to achieve correct folds. Here, we developed a method, C-QUARK, that integrates multiple deep-learning and coevolution-based contact-maps to guide the replica-exchange Monte Carlo fragment assembly simulations. The method was tested on 247 non-redundant proteins, where C-QUARK could fold 75% of the cases with TM-scores (template-modeling scores) ≥0.5, which was 2.6 times more than that achieved by QUARK. For the 59 cases that had either low contact accuracy or few homologous sequences, C-QUARK correctly folded 6 times more proteins than other contact-based folding methods. C-QUARK was also tested on 64 free-modeling targets from the 13th CASP (critical assessment of protein structure prediction) experiment and had an average GDT_TS (global distance test) score that was 5% higher than the best CASP predictors. These data demonstrate, in a robust manner, the progress in modeling non-homologous protein structures using low-accuracy and sparse contact-map predictions.
HilbertNature.com

Learning equilibria in symmetric auction games using artificial neural networks

Auction theory is of central importance in the study of markets. Unfortunately, we do not know equilibrium bidding strategies for most auction games. For realistic markets with multiple items and value interdependencies, the Bayes Nash equilibria (BNEs) often turn out to be intractable systems of partial differential equations. Previous numerical techniques have relied either on calculating pointwise best responses in strategy space or iteratively solving restricted subgames. We present a learning method that represents strategies as neural networks and applies policy iteration on the basis of gradient dynamics in self-play to provably learn local equilibria. Our empirical results show that these approximated BNEs coincide with the global equilibria whenever available. The method follows the simultaneous gradient of the game and uses a smoothing technique to circumvent discontinuities in the ex post utility functions of auction games. Discontinuities arise at the bid value where an infinite small change would make the difference between winning and not winning. Convergence to local BNEs can be explained by the fact that bidders in most auction models are symmetric, which leads to potential games for which gradient dynamics converge.
ComputersNature.com

Simulating fluid flow in complex porous materials by integrating the governing equations with deep-layered machines

Fluid flow in heterogeneous porous media arises in many systems, from biological tissues to composite materials, soil, wood, and paper. With advances in instrumentations, high-resolution images of porous media can be obtained and used directly in the simulation of fluid flow. The computations are, however, highly intensive. Although machine learning (ML) algorithms have been used for predicting flow properties of porous media, they lack a rigorous, physics-based foundation and rely on correlations. We introduce an ML approach that incorporates mass conservation and the Navier–Stokes equations in its learning process. By training the algorithm to relatively limited data obtained from the solutions of the equations over a time interval, we show that the approach provides highly accurate predictions for the flow properties of porous media at all other times and spatial locations, while reducing the computation time. We also show that when the network is used for a different porous medium, it again provides very accurate predictions.
ScienceNature.com

Direct numerical simulations of three-dimensional surface instability patterns in thin film-compliant substrate structures

A comprehensive numerical study of three-dimensional surface instability patterns is presented. The formation of wrinkles is a consequence of deformation instability when a thin film, bonded to a compliant substrate, is subject to in-plane compressive loading. We apply a recently developed computational approach to directly simulate complex surface wrinkling from pre-instability to post-instability in a straightforward manner, covering the entire biaxial loading spectrum from pure uniaxial to pure equi-biaxial compression. The simulations use embedded imperfections with perturbed material properties at the film-substrate interface. This approach not only triggers the first bifurcation mode but also activates subsequent post-buckling states, thus capable of predicting the temporal evolution of wrinkle patterns in one simulation run. The state of biaxiality is found to influence the surface pattern significantly, and each bifurcation mode can be traced back to certain abrupt changes in the overall load–displacement response. Our systematic study reveals how the loading condition dictates the formation of various instability modes including one-dimensional (1D) sinusoidal wrinkles, herringbone, labyrinth, and checkerboard.
ScienceNature.com

Numerical simulation and analysis of effects of individual differences on the field distribution in the human brain with electromagnetic pulses

The blood–brain barrier (BBB) opening induced by electromagnetic pulses (EMPs) may be a drug delivery strategy of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. However, the mechanism of EMP-induced BBB opening is still ambiguous. Previous studies have shown the relation between the external field and the extent of BBB permeation (referred to as the effect), while the connection between the internal field and the effect remains unknown. Here, the influence of individual differences on the field distribution in the human brain with EMPs is investigated, the dielectric parameters of the specific anthropomorphic mannequin (SAM) and structural parameters of the spherical brain are adjusted, and the field distribution in the brain illuminated by EMPs at the frequency range of 0–0.5 GHz is simulated based on the Computer Simulation Technology (CST) Studio Suite. The results show that the average electric field in the brain is about 1/100–1/5 of the incident field within the studied frequency range, individual differences have little effect on the field distribution in the human brain; and thus, it is reliable to establish the connection between the internal field and the effect, which is of great theoretical significance for further study of the mechanism of an EMP on the brain.
ScienceNature.com

Ultrafast electron holes in plasma phase space dynamics

Electron holes (EH) are localized modes in plasma kinetic theory which appear as vortices in phase space. Earlier research on EH is based on the Schamel distribution function (df). A novel df is proposed here, generalizing the original Schamel df in a recursive manner. Nonlinear solutions obtained by kinetic simulations are presented, with velocities twice the electron thermal speed. Using 1D-1V kinetic simulations, their propagation characteristics are traced and their stability is established by studying their long-time evolution and their behavior through mutual collisions.
WildlifeNature.com

Comparative transcriptomics provides a strategy for phylogenetic analysis and SSR marker development in Chaenomeles

The genus Chaenomeles has long been considered an important ornamental, herbal and cash crop and is widely cultivated in East Asia. Traditional studies of Chaenomeles mainly focus on evolutionary relationships at the phenotypic level. In this study, we conducted RNA-seq on 10 Chaenomeles germplasms supplemented with one outgroup species, Docynia delavayi (D. delavayi), on the Illumina HiSeq2500 platform. After de novo assemblies, we generated from 40,084 to 49,571 unigenes for each germplasm. After pairwise comparison of the orthologous sequences, 9,659 orthologues within the 11 germplasms were obtained, with 6,154 orthologous genes identified as single-copy genes. The phylogenetic tree was visualized to reveal evolutionary relationships for these 11 germplasms. GO and KEGG analyses were performed for these common single-copy genes to compare their functional similarities and differences. Selective pressure analysis based on 6,154 common single-copy genes revealed that 45 genes were under positive selection. Most of these genes are involved in building the plant disease defence system. A total of 292 genes containing simple sequence repeats (SSRs) were used to develop SSR markers and compare their functions in secondary metabolism pathways. Finally, 10 primers were chosen as SSR marker candidates for Chaenomeles germplasms by comprehensive standards. Our research provides a new methodology and reference for future related research in Chaenomeles and is also useful for improvement, breeding and selection projects in other related species.
Energy IndustryNature.com

An integrated pore size distribution measurement method of small angle neutron scattering and mercury intrusion capillary pressure

Small-angle neutron scattering and high-pressure mercury intrusion capillary pressure testing are integrated to analyze the pore size distribution of the broad sense shale oil reservoir samples of the Permian Lucaogou Formation in the Jimsar Sag, Junggar Basin, China. The results show that, compared with the measurement method integrating gas adsorption and mercury intrusion, combination of small-angle neutron scattering and mercury intrusion can more accurately characterize full-scale pore size distribution. The full-scale pore size distribution curve of the rock samples in the study area includes two types: the declining type and submicron pore-dominated type. The declining type is mainly found with silty mudstone and dolomitic mudstone, and most of its pores are smaller than 80 nm. Silt-fine sandstones and dolarenite are mostly of the submicron pores-dominated type, with most pores smaller than 500 nm. They also present large specific pore volumes and average pore diameters of macropores and are the favorable lithogenous facies for development of high-quality reservoirs.
ScienceNature.com

The structural dynamics of macropinosome formation and PI3-kinase-mediated sealing revealed by lattice light sheet microscopy

Macropinosomes are formed by shaping actin-rich plasma membrane ruffles into large intracellular organelles in a phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase (PI3K)-coordinated manner. Here, we utilize lattice lightsheet microscopy and image visualization methods to map the three-dimensional structure and dynamics of macropinosome formation relative to PI3K activity. We show that multiple ruffling morphologies produce macropinosomes and that the majority form through collisions of adjacent PI3K-rich ruffles. By combining multiple volumetric representations of the plasma membrane structure and PI3K products, we show that PI3K activity begins early throughout the entire ruffle volume and continues to increase until peak activity concentrates at the base of the ruffle after the macropinosome closes. Additionally, areas of the plasma membrane rich in ruffling had increased PI3K activity and produced many macropinosomes of various sizes. Pharmacologic inhibition of PI3K activity had little effect on the rate and morphology of membrane ruffling, demonstrating that early production of 3′-phosphoinositides within ruffles plays a minor role in regulating their morphology. However, 3′-phosphoinositides are critical for the fusogenic activity that seals ruffles into macropinosomes. Taken together, these data indicate that local PI3K activity is amplified in ruffles and serves as a priming mechanism for closure and sealing of ruffles into macropinosomes.
WildlifeNature.com

Global potential distribution prediction of Xanthium italicum based on Maxent model

Alien invasive plants pose a threat to global biodiversity and the cost of control continues to rise. Early detection and prediction of potential risk areas are essential to minimize ecological and socio-economic costs. In this study, the Maxent model was used to predict current and future climatic conditions to estimate the potential global distribution of the invasive plant Xanthium italicum. The model consists of 366 occurrence records (10 repeats, 75% for calibration and 25% for verification) and 10 climate prediction variables. According to the model forecast, the distribution of X. italicum was expected to shrink in future climate scenarios with human intervention, which may be mainly caused by the rise in global average annual temperature. The ROC curve showed that the AUC values of the training set and the test set are 0.965 and 0.906, respectively, indicating that the prediction result of this model was excellent. The contribution rates of annual mean temperature, monthly mean diurnal temperature range, standard deviation of temperature seasonal change and annual average precipitation to the geographical distribution of X. italicum were 65.3%, 11.2%, 9.0%, and 7.7%, respectively, and the total contribution rate was 93.2%. These four variables are the dominant environmental factors affecting the potential distribution of X. italicum, and the influence of temperature is greater than that of precipitation. Through our study on the potential distribution prediction of X. italicum under the future climatic conditions, it has contribution for all countries to strengthen its monitoring, prevention and control, including early warning.
ComputersNature.com

Common workflows for computing material properties using different quantum engines

The prediction of material properties based on density-functional theory has become routinely common, thanks, in part, to the steady increase in the number and robustness of available simulation packages. This plurality of codes and methods is both a boon and a burden. While providing great opportunities for cross-verification, these packages adopt different methods, algorithms, and paradigms, making it challenging to choose, master, and efficiently use them. We demonstrate how developing common interfaces for workflows that automatically compute material properties greatly simplifies interoperability and cross-verification. We introduce design rules for reusable, code-agnostic, workflow interfaces to compute well-defined material properties, which we implement for eleven quantum engines and use to compute various material properties. Each implementation encodes carefully selected simulation parameters and workflow logic, making the implementer’s expertise of the quantum engine directly available to non-experts. All workflows are made available as open-source and full reproducibility of the workflows is guaranteed through the use of the AiiDA infrastructure.
WildlifeNature.com

Expression of a human cDNA in moss results in spliced mRNAs and fragmentary protein isoforms

Production of biopharmaceuticals relies on the expression of mammalian cDNAs in host organisms. Here we show that the expression of a human cDNA in the moss Physcomitrium patens generates the expected full-length and four additional transcripts due to unexpected splicing. This mRNA splicing results in non-functional protein isoforms, cellular misallocation of the proteins and low product yields. We integrated these results together with the results of our analysis of all 32,926 protein-encoding Physcomitrella genes and their 87,533 annotated transcripts in a web application, physCO, for automatized optimization. A thus optimized cDNA results in about twelve times more protein, which correctly localizes to the ER. An analysis of codon preferences of different production hosts suggests that similar effects occur also in non-plant hosts. We anticipate that the use of our methodology will prevent so far undetected mRNA heterosplicing resulting in maximized functional protein amounts for basic biology and biotechnology.
ElectronicsNature.com

Nano-biosupercapacitors enable autarkic sensor operation in blood

Today’s smallest energy storage devices for in-vivo applications are larger than 3 mm3 and lack the ability to continuously drive the complex functions of smart dust electronic and microrobotic systems. Here, we create a tubular biosupercapacitor occupying a mere volume of 1/1000 mm3 (=1 nanoliter), yet delivering up to 1.6 V in blood. The tubular geometry of this nano-biosupercapacitor provides efficient self-protection against external forces from pulsating blood or muscle contraction. Redox enzymes and living cells, naturally present in blood boost the performance of the device by 40% and help to solve the self-discharging problem persistently encountered by miniaturized supercapacitors. At full capacity, the nano-biosupercapacitors drive a complex integrated sensor system to measure the pH-value in blood. This demonstration opens up opportunities for next generation intravascular implants and microrobotic systems operating in hard-to-reach small spaces deep inside the human body.
ScienceNature.com

A machine learning-based multiscale model to predict bone formation in scaffolds

Computational modeling methods combined with non-invasive imaging technologies have exhibited great potential and unique opportunities to model new bone formation in scaffold tissue engineering, offering an effective alternate and viable complement to laborious and time-consuming in vivo studies. However, existing numerical approaches are still highly demanding computationally in such multiscale problems. To tackle this challenge, we propose a machine learning (ML)-based approach to predict bone ingrowth outcomes in bulk tissue scaffolds. The proposed in silico procedure is developed by correlating with a dedicated longitudinal (12-month) animal study on scaffold treatment of a major segmental defect in sheep tibia. Comparison of the ML-based time-dependent prediction of bone ingrowth with the conventional multilevel finite element (FE2) model demonstrates satisfactory accuracy and efficiency. The ML-based modeling approach provides an effective means for predicting in vivo bone tissue regeneration in a subject-specific scaffolding system.
Computersquantamagazine.org

Computer Scientists Discover Limits of Major Research Algorithm

Many aspects of modern applied research rely on a crucial algorithm called gradient descent. This is a procedure generally used for finding the largest or smallest values of a particular mathematical function — a process known as optimizing the function. It can be used to calculate anything from the most profitable way to manufacture a product to the best way to assign shifts to workers.
EngineeringNature.com

Machine learning assisted prediction of the Young’s modulus of compositionally complex alloys

We identify compositionally complex alloys (CCAs) that offer exceptional mechanical properties for elevated temperature applications by employing machine learning (ML) in conjunction with rapid synthesis and testing of alloys for validation to accelerate alloy design. The advantages of this approach are scalability, rapidity, and reasonably accurate predictions. ML tools were implemented to predict Young’s modulus of refractory-based CCAs by employing different ML models. Our results, in conjunction with experimental validation, suggest that average valence electron concentration, the difference in atomic radius, a geometrical parameter λ and melting temperature of the alloys are the key features that determine the Young’s modulus of CCAs and refractory-based CCAs. The Gradient Boosting model provided the best predictive capabilities (mean absolute error of 6.15 GPa) among the models studied. Our approach integrates high-quality validation data from experiments, literature data for training machine-learning models, and feature selection based on physical insights. It opens a new avenue to optimize the desired materials property for different engineering applications.
GermanyNature.com

3D geometry of femoral reaming for bone graft harvesting

The reamer-irrigator-aspirator (RIA) technique allows to collect large bone graft amounts without the drawbacks of iliac crest harvesting. Nevertheless, clinical cases with occurrence of femur fractures have been reported. Therefore, this study aimed to systematically investigate the three-dimensional geometry of the reamed bone as a function of the reaming diameter and its influence on the associated potential fracture pattern. Forty-five intact fresh-frozen human cadaveric femora underwent computed tomography (CT). They were randomized to three groups (n = 15) for reaming at a diameter of either 1.5 mm (Group 1), 2.5 mm (Group 2) or 4.0 mm (Group 3) larger than their isthmus using RIA. Reaming was followed by a second CT scan, biomechanical testing until failure and a third CT scan. All CT scans of each femur were aligned via rigid registration, and fracture lines were visualized. Subsequently, a decrease in wall thickness, cross-sectional area, and harvested bone volume have been evaluated. The total volume of the bone graft was significantly higher for Group 3 (7.8 ± 2.9 ml) compared to Group 1 (2.9 ± 1.1 ml) and Group 2 (3.0 ± 1.1 ml). The maximal relative decrease of the wall thickness was located medially (72.7%) in the third (61.4%), fourth (18.2%) and second (9.1%) eighth for all groups. As the diameter of the reaming increased, an overlap of the fracture line with the maximal relative decrease in wall thickness and a maximal average relative decrease of the cross-sectional area became more frequent. This suggests that a reaming-associated fracture is most likely to occur in this region.
ScienceNature.com

Hourly potential evapotranspiration at 0.1° resolution for the global land surface from 1981-present

Challenges exist for assessing the impacts of climate and climate change on the hydrological cycle on local and regional scales, and in turn on water resources, food, energy, and natural hazards. Potential evapotranspiration (PET) represents atmospheric demand for water, which is required at high spatial and temporal resolutions to compute actual evapotranspiration and thus close the water balance near the land surface for many such applications, but there are currently no available high-resolution datasets of PET. Here we develop an hourly PET dataset (hPET) for the global land surface at 0.1° spatial resolution, based on output from the recently developed ERA5-Land reanalysis dataset, over the period 1981 to present. We show how hPET compares to other available global PET datasets, over common spatiotemporal resolutions and time frames, with respect to spatial patterns of climatology and seasonal variations for selected humid and arid locations across the globe. We provide the data for users to employ for multiple applications to explore diurnal and seasonal variations in evaporative demand for water.
PhysicsNature.com

Sympathetic cooling of a trapped proton mediated by an LC circuit

Efficient cooling of trapped charged particles is essential to many fundamental physics experiments1,2, to high-precision metrology3,4 and to quantum technology5,6. Until now, sympathetic cooling has required close-range Coulomb interactions7,8, but there has been a sustained desire to bring laser-cooling techniques to particles in macroscopically separated traps5,9,10, extending quantum control techniques to previously inaccessible particles such as highly charged ions, molecular ions and antimatter. Here we demonstrate sympathetic cooling of a single proton using laser-cooled Be+ ions in spatially separated Penning traps. The traps are connected by a superconducting LC circuit that enables energy exchange over a distance of 9 cm. We also demonstrate the cooling of a resonant mode of a macroscopic LC circuit with laser-cooled ions and sympathetic cooling of an individually trapped proton, reaching temperatures far below the environmental temperature. Notably, as this technique uses only image–current interactions, it can be easily applied to an experiment with antiprotons1, facilitating improved precision in matter–antimatter comparisons11 and dark matter searches12,13.

Comments / 0

Community Policy