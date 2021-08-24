A host–guest semibiological photosynthesis system coupling artificial and natural enzymes for solar alcohol splitting
Development of a versatile, sustainable and efficient photosynthesis system that integrates intricate catalytic networks and energy modules at the same location is of considerable future value to energy transformation. In the present study, we develop a coenzyme-mediated supramolecular host-guest semibiological system that combines artificial and enzymatic catalysis for photocatalytic hydrogen evolution from alcohol dehydrogenation. This approach involves modification of the microenvironment of a dithiolene-embedded metal-organic cage to trap an organic dye and NADH molecule simultaneously, serving as a hydrogenase analogue to induce effective proton reduction inside the artificial host. This abiotic photocatalytic system is further embedded into the pocket of the alcohol dehydrogenase to couple enzymatic alcohol dehydrogenation. This host-guest approach allows in situ regeneration of NAD+/NADH couple to transfer protons and electrons between the two catalytic cycles, thereby paving a unique avenue for a synergic combination of abiotic and biotic synthetic sequences for photocatalytic fuel and chemical transformation.www.nature.com
Comments / 0