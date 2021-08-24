Ag nanoparticles immobilized on new magnetic alginate halloysite as a recoverable catalyst for reduction of nitroaromatics in aqueous media

Cancel
Amines can be applied in the synthesis of various important compounds such as dyes, drugs, polymers, pharmaceutical products, and biologically active materials. The significant subject in the preparation of amines is the selection of the most effective heterogeneous catalyst to get the best catalytic efficiency, stability, recoverability, and reusability. For this target, we prepared new alginate magnetically recoverable nanocatalyst by stabilization of Ag nanoparticles on the surface of the halloysite (HS) [HS-Alginate-Ag/Fe3O4]. Several detection methods confirmed the production of HS-Alginate-Ag/Fe3O4 nanocatalyst and the results obtained were well explained in the context. HS-Alginate-Ag/Fe3O4 presented good catalytic performance for the hydrogenation of nitro compounds using NaBH4 as the reducing agent and hydrogen donor. The good activity and durability of this catalyst can be attributed to the good dispersion and nano-sized particle of silver nanoparticles.

ChemistryNature.com

Kinetics of the complex formation of silica nanoparticles with collagen

Time-resolved small-angle X-ray scattering measurements were made for a mixed solution of negatively charged silica nanoparticles (SiNPs) and positively charged atelocollagen (AC) in buffers at pH = 3 and 4 at 25 °C, in which the scattering intensity from the AC molecules was very weak in the investigated q (magnitude of the scattering vector) range. The scattering intensity from the SiNPs at the low q end and middle q range gradually increased and decreased, respectively, and reached asymptotic values approximately 5–20 min after rapid mixing of the two solutions of SiNPs and AC. This clearly shows that the structural formation of the SiNP–AC complex is on the time scale of minutes. Furthermore, the structure factor at 30 min after mixing is consistent with the previously investigated data for SiNPs and triple helical AC at 15 °C. The obtained time scale to form the complex can be important information to control the aggregating structure of SiNPs with the aid of collagen molecules.
ChemistryNature.com

Inertial and viscous flywheel sensing of nanoparticles

Rotational dynamics often challenge physical intuition while enabling unique realizations, from the rotor of a gyroscope that maintains its orientation regardless of the outer gimbals, to a tennis racket that rotates around its handle when tossed face-up in the air. In the context of inertial sensing, which can measure mass with atomic precision, rotational dynamics are normally considered a complication hindering measurement interpretation. Here, we exploit the rotational dynamics of a microfluidic device to develop a modality in inertial sensing. Combining theory with experiments, we show that this modality measures the volume of a rigid particle while normally being insensitive to its density. Paradoxically, particle density only emerges when fluid viscosity becomes dominant over inertia. We explain this paradox via a viscosity-driven, hydrodynamic coupling between the fluid and the particle that activates the rotational inertia of the particle, converting it into a ‘viscous flywheel’. This modality now enables the simultaneous measurement of particle volume and mass in fluid, using a single, high-throughput measurement.
ComputersNature.com

Preliminary demonstration of a persistent Josephson phase-slip memory cell with topological protection

Superconducting computing promises enhanced computational power in both classical and quantum approaches. Yet, scalable and fast superconducting memories are not implemented. Here, we propose a fully superconducting memory cell based on the hysteretic phase-slip transition existing in long aluminum nanowire Josephson junctions. Embraced by a superconducting ring, the memory cell codifies the logic state in the direction of the circulating persistent current, as commonly defined in flux-based superconducting memories. But, unlike the latter, the hysteresis here is a consequence of the phase-slip occurring in the long weak link and associated to the topological transition of its superconducting gap. This disentangles our memory scheme from the large-inductance constraint, thus enabling its miniaturization. Moreover, the strong activation energy for phase-slip nucleation provides a robust topological protection against stochastic phase-slips and magnetic-flux noise. These properties make the Josephson phase-slip memory a promising solution for advanced superconducting classical logic architectures or flux qubits.
ScienceNature.com

The relationship between serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D levels and the severity of COVID-19 disease and its mortality

Supplemental vitamin D can reduce the risk and mortality of viral pneumonia. The relationship between 25 hydroxyvitamin D [25(OH)D] levels and the severity and mortality of Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) was evaluated. In this cross-sectional study, the admitted patients with COVID-19 were categorized as mild, moderate, severe, and critical based on clinical and radiologic characteristics. Calcium, phosphorus, albumin, creatinine, and serum 25(OH)D were measured and their correlation with the severity of disease and mortality were analyzed. During 2 months, 508 patients (442 patients in general wards and 66 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU)) were included. The participants were 56 ± 17 years old (52% male, 37% with comorbidity). Concerning severity, 13%, 42%, 36%, and 9% had mild, moderate, severe, and critical diseases, respectively. The mortality rate was 10.8%. Admission to ICU, severity of disease and mortality decreased significantly across quartiles of 25(OH)D. According to multivariate logistic regression analysis, disease mortality had a positive correlation with age and had a negative correlation with the serum level of 25(OH)D, calcium, and albumin. In hospitalized patients with COVID-19, low 25(OH)D was associated with severe disease and increased ICU admission and mortality rate.
EnvironmentNature.com

Evaluating the influence of land use and land cover change on fine particulate matter

Fine particulate matter (i.e. particles with diameters smaller than 2.5 microns, PM2.5) has become a critical environmental issue in China. Land use and land cover (LULC) is recognized as one of the most important influence factors, however very fewer investigations have focused on the impact of LULC on PM2.5. The influences of different LULC types and different land use and land cover change (LULCC) types on PM2.5 are discussed. A geographically weighted regression model is used for the general analysis, and a spatial analysis method based on the geographic information system is used for a detailed analysis. The results show that LULCC has a stable influence on PM2.5 concentration. For different LULC types, construction lands have the highest PM2.5 concentration and woodlands have the lowest. The order of PM2.5 concentration for the different LULC types is: construction lands > unused lands > water > farmlands >grasslands > woodlands. For different LULCC types, when high-grade land types are converted to low-grade types, the PM2.5 concentration decreases; otherwise, the PM2.5 concentration increases. The result of this study can provide a decision basis for regional environmental protection and regional ecological security agencies.
ScienceNature.com

Mechanical activation of spike fosters SARS-CoV-2 viral infection

The outbreak of SARS-CoV-2 (SARS2) has caused a global COVID-19 pandemic. The spike protein of SARS2 (SARS2-S) recognizes host receptors, including ACE2, to initiate viral entry in a complex biomechanical environment. Here, we reveal that tensile force, generated by bending of the host cell membrane, strengthens spike recognition of ACE2 and accelerates the detachment of spike’s S1 subunit from the S2 subunit to rapidly prime the viral fusion machinery. Mechanistically, such mechano-activation is fulfilled by force-induced opening and rotation of spike’s receptor-binding domain to prolong the bond lifetime of spike/ACE2 binding, up to 4 times longer than that of SARS-S binding with ACE2 under 10 pN force application, and subsequently by force-accelerated S1/S2 detachment which is up to ~103 times faster than that in the no-force condition. Interestingly, the SARS2-S D614G mutant, a more infectious variant, shows 3-time stronger force-dependent ACE2 binding and 35-time faster force-induced S1/S2 detachment. We also reveal that an anti-S1/S2 non-RBD-blocking antibody that was derived from convalescent COVID-19 patients with potent neutralizing capability can reduce S1/S2 detachment by 3 × 106 times under force. Our study sheds light on the mechano-chemistry of spike activation and on developing a non-RBD-blocking but S1/S2-locking therapeutic strategy to prevent SARS2 invasion.
Physicsscitechdaily.com

Quantum Nanoparticles: Pulled and Compressed

Very recently, researchers led by Markus Aspelmeyer at the University of Vienna and Lukas Novotny at ETH Zurich cooled a glass nanoparticle into the quantum regime for the first time. To do this, the particle is deprived of its kinetic energy with the help of lasers. What remains are movements,...
ScienceNature.com

Histogram-derived modified thresholds for coronary artery calcium scoring with lower tube voltage

We aimed to determine the proper modified thresholds for detecting and weighting CAC scores at 100 kV through histogram matching in comparison with 120 kV as a standard reference. From the training set (680 participants), modified thresholds at 100 kV were obtained through histogram matching of calcium pixels to 120 kV. From the validation set (213 participants), a standard CAC score at 120 kV, and modified CAC score at 100 kV using modified thresholds were compare through the paired t test and the Bland–Altman plot. Agreement for risk categories (no, minimal, mild, moderate, and severe) was evaluated using kappa statistics. Radiation doses were also compared. For the validation set, there was no significant difference between standard (median, 18.7; IQR, 0.0–207.0) and modified (median, 17.3; IQR, 0.0–220.9) CAC scores (P = 0.689). A small bias was achieved (0.74) with 95% limits of agreement from − 52.35 to 53.83. Agreements for risk categories were excellent (κ = 0.994). The mean dose-length-product of 100-kV scanning (30.1 ± 0.8 mGy * cm) was significantly decreased compared to 120-kV scanning (42.9 ± 0.6 mGy * cm) (P < 0.001). Histogram-derived modified thresholds at 100 kV can enable accurate CAC scoring while reducing radiation exposure.
HealthNature.com

LIX1-like protein drives hepatic stellate cell activation to promote liver fibrosis by regulation of chemokine mRNA stability

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 319 (2021) Cite this article. Hepatic stellate cells (HSCs) play a key role in the fibrotic response, thus inactivating activated HSC could be a potential therapy for fibrosis.1,2 CCL20 expressed by HSCs and macrophages, may serve as a mediator of inflammation and fibrosis.3 LIX1L is a putative RNA-binding protein (RBP) that may play an important role in post-transcriptional gene regulation.4 However, the biological function of LIX1L in liver fibrosis remains unclear, we therefore aimed to characterize its functions in HSC activation and liver fibrosis.
ChemistryNature.com

Effect of the strain on spin-valley transport properties in MoS superlattice

The effect of the strain on the spin and valley dependent transport properties, including the conductance and polarization, through a monolayer MoS2 superlattice under Rashba spin–orbit coupling is theoretically investigated. It is found that the conductance strongly depends on the spin and valley degrees of freedom, and spin-inversion can be achieved by MoS2 superlattice. Also, the spin and valley dependent conductance in a monolayer MoS2 superlattice can be efficiently adjusted via strain and the number of the superlattice barriers. Moreover, it is demonstrated that both the magnitude and sign of the spin and valley polarization depend on the strain strength, the number of barriers, and electrostatic barrier height. Both full spin and valley polarized current (with 100% or − 100% efficiency) can be realized in a MoS2 superlattice under strain.
ChemistryNature.com

Mechanochemical transformation of planar polyarenes to curved fused-ring systems

The transformation of planar aromatic molecules into π-extended non-planar structures is a challenging task and has not been realized by mechanochemistry before. Here we report that mechanochemical forces can successfully transform a planar polyarene into a curved geometry by creating new C-C bonds along the rim of the molecular structure. In doing so, mechanochemistry does not require inert conditions or organic solvents and provide better yields within shorter reaction times. This is illustrated in a 20-minute synthesis of corannulene, a fragment of fullerene C60, in 66% yield through ball milling of planar tetrabromomethylfluoranthene precursor under ambient conditions. Traditional solution and gas-phase synthetic pathways do not compete with the practicality and efficiency offered by the mechanochemical synthesis, which now opens up a new reaction space for inducing curvature at a molecular level.
HealthNature.com

TANC1 methylation as a novel biomarker for the diagnosis of patients with anti-tuberculosis drug-induced liver injury

We aimed to elucidate the differences in genomic methylation patterns between ADLI and non-ADLI patients to identify DNA methylation-based biomarkers. Genome-wide DNA methylation patterns were obtained using Infinium MethylationEPIC (EPIC) BeadChip array to analyze 14 peripheral blood samples (7 ADLI cases, 7 non-ADLI controls). Changes in the mRNA and DNA methylation in the target genes of another 120 peripheral blood samples (60 ADLI cases, 60 non-ADLI controls) were analyzed by real-time polymerase chain reaction and pyrosequencing, respectively. A total of 308 hypermethylated CpG sites and 498 hypomethylated CpG sites were identified. Significantly, hypermethylated CpG sites cg06961147 and cg24666046 in TANC1 associated with ADLI was identified by genome-wide DNA methylation profiling. The mRNA expression of TANC1 was lower in the cases compared to the controls. Pyrosequencing validated these two differentially methylated loci, which was consistent with the results from the EPIC BeadChip array. Receiver operating characteristic analysis indicated that the area under the curve of TANC1 (cg06961147, cg24666046, and their combinations) was 0.812, 0.842, and 0.857, respectively. These results indicate that patients with ADLI have different genomic methylation patterns than patients without ADLI. The hypermethylated differentially methylated site cg06961147 combined with cg24666046 in TANC1 provides evidence for the diagnosis of ADLI.
GermanyNature.com

Gutenberg Gait Database, a ground reaction force database of level overground walking in healthy individuals

The Gutenberg Gait Database comprises data of 350 healthy individuals recorded in our laboratory over the past seven years. The database contains ground reaction force (GRF) and center of pressure (COP) data of two consecutive steps measured - by two force plates embedded in the ground - during level overground walking at self-selected walking speed. The database includes participants of varying ages, from 11 to 64 years. For each participant, up to eight gait analysis sessions were recorded, with each session comprising at least eight gait trials. The database provides unprocessed (raw) and processed (ready-to-use) data, including three-dimensional GRF and two-dimensional COP signals during the stance phase. These data records offer new possibilities for future studies on human gait, e.g., the application as a reference set for the analysis of pathological gait patterns, or for automatic classification using machine learning. In the future, the database will be expanded continuously to obtain an even larger and well-balanced database with respect to age, sex, and other gait-specific factors.
ChemistryNature.com

Oblique light incidence method to study topological defects in nematic layers with conical boundary conditions

A polarization microscopy method to investigate the orientational structures and boojums formed in the chiral and achiral nematic layers under conical (tilted) boundary conditions has been developed. Oblique light incidence on nematic layer is used, due to which the phase difference between the ordinary and extraordinary waves depends on the director’s azimuthal angle. The phase difference gets maximal when the director azimuthal angle of achiral nematic \(\varphi (x,y) = 0\) and an azimuthal angle at the center of the chiral nematic layer \(\varphi _0(x,y) = 0\) independently of the total twist angle \(\varphi _{TOTAL}\). It has been found that the \(m=+1\) boojums with the phase \(\xi = \pm 90^\circ\) and \(\xi = (-90^\circ + \varphi _{TOTAL}/2)\) are formed in achiral and chiral nematics, respectively, at the director tilt angle \(\theta _{d/2} \cong 40^\circ\) at the interface. In addition, the defectless structure of chiral nematic with the periodically variable azimuthal director angle on the substrates has been studied.
ChemistryNature.com

Enantioselective synthesis of ammonium cations

Control of molecular chirality is a fundamental challenge in organic synthesis. Whereas methods to construct carbon stereocentres enantioselectively are well established, routes to synthesize enriched heteroatomic stereocentres have garnered less attention1,2,3,4,5. Of those atoms commonly present in organic molecules, nitrogen is the most difficult to control stereochemically. Although a limited number of resolution processes have been demonstrated6,7,8, no general methodology exists to enantioselectively prepare a nitrogen stereocentre. Here we show that control of the chirality of ammonium cations is easily achieved through a supramolecular recognition process. By combining enantioselective ammonium recognition mediated by 1,1′-bi-2-naphthol scaffolds with conditions that allow the nitrogen stereocentre to racemize, chiral ammonium cations can be produced in excellent yields and selectivities. Mechanistic investigations demonstrate that, through a combination of solution and solid-phase recognition, a thermodynamically driven adductive crystallization process is responsible for the observed selectivity. Distinct from processes based on dynamic and kinetic resolution, which are under kinetic control, this allows for increased selectivity over time by a self-corrective process. The importance of nitrogen stereocentres can be revealed through a stereoselective supramolecular recognition, which is not possible with naturally occurring pseudoenantiomeric Cinchona alkaloids. With practical access to the enantiomeric forms of ammonium cations, this previously ignored stereocentre is now available to be explored.
ScienceNature.com

Emergent hydrodynamics in a strongly interacting dipolar spin ensemble

Conventional wisdom holds that macroscopic classical phenomena naturally emerge from microscopic quantum laws1,2,3,4,5,6,7. However, despite this mantra, building direct connections between these two descriptions has remained an enduring scientific challenge. In particular, it is difficult to quantitatively predict the emergent ‘classical’ properties of a system (for example, diffusivity, viscosity and compressibility) from a generic microscopic quantum Hamiltonian7,8,9,10,11,12,13,14. Here we introduce a hybrid solid-state spin platform, where the underlying disordered, dipolar quantum Hamiltonian gives rise to the emergence of unconventional spin diffusion at nanometre length scales. In particular, the combination of positional disorder and on-site random fields leads to diffusive dynamics that are Fickian yet non-Gaussian15,16,17,18,19,20. Finally, by tuning the underlying parameters within the spin Hamiltonian via a combination of static and driven fields, we demonstrate direct control over the emergent spin diffusion coefficient. Our work enables the investigation of hydrodynamics in many-body quantum spin systems.
ScienceNature.com

Exploring the best monochromatic energy level in dual energy spectral imaging for coronary stents after percutaneous coronary intervention

In this study, the optimal monochromatic energy level in dual-energy spectral CT required for imaging coronary stents after percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) was explored. Thirty-five consecutive patients after PCI were examined using the dual-energy spectral CT imaging mode. The original images were reconstructed at 40–140 keV (10-keV interval) monochromatic levels. The in-stent and out-stent CT values at each monochromatic level were measured to calculate the signal-to-noise ratio(SNR) and contrast-to-noise ratio (CNR) for the vessel and the CT value difference between the in-stent and out-stent lumen (dCT (in–out)), which reflects the artificial CT number increase due to the beam hardening effect caused by the stents. The subjective image quality of the stent and in-stent vessel was evaluated by two radiologists using a 5-point scale. With the increase in energy level, the CT value, SNR, CNR, and dCT (in–out) all decreased. At 80 keV, the mean CT value in-stent reached (345.24 ± 93.43) HU and dCT (in–out) started plateauing. In addition, the subjective image quality of the stents and vessels peaked at 80 keV. The 80 keV monochromatic images are optimal for imaging cardiac patients with stents after PCI, balancing the enhancement and SNR and CNR in the vessels while minimizing the beam hardening artifacts caused by the stents.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: SARS-CoV-2 N protein promotes NLRP3 inflammasome activation to induce hyperinflammation

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25015-6, published online 02 August 2021. The original version of this Article omitted the following from the Acknowledgements:. Science & Technology Planning Project of Guangdong Province Office of Education (2018KCXTD007, 2021XK16), Special project for the prevention and control of new crown pneumonia in Guangdong colleges and...
ScienceNature.com

Decision trees within a molecular memristor

Profuse dendritic-synaptic interconnections among neurons in the neocortex embed intricate logic structures enabling sophisticated decision-making that vastly outperforms any artificial electronic analogues1,2,3. The physical complexity is far beyond existing circuit fabrication technologies: moreover, the network in a brain is dynamically reconfigurable, which provides flexibility and adaptability to changing environments4,5,6. In contrast, state-of-the-art semiconductor logic circuits are based on threshold switches that are hard-wired to perform predefined logic functions. To advance the performance of logic circuits, we are re-imagining fundamental electronic circuit elements by expressing complex logic in nanometre-scale material properties. Here we use voltage-driven conditional logic interconnectivity among five distinct molecular redox states of a metal–organic complex to embed a ‘thicket’ of decision trees (composed of multiple if-then-else conditional statements) having 71 nodes within a single memristor. The resultant current–voltage characteristic of this molecular memristor (a 'memory resistor', a globally passive resistive-switch circuit element that axiomatically complements the set of capacitor, inductor and resistor) exhibits eight recurrent and history-dependent non-volatile switching transitions between two conductance levels in a single sweep cycle. The identity of each molecular redox state was determined with in situ Raman spectroscopy and confirmed by quantum chemical calculations, revealing the electron transport mechanism. Using simple circuits of only these elements, we experimentally demonstrate dynamically reconfigurable, commutative and non-commutative stateful logic in multivariable decision trees that execute in a single time step and can, for example, be applied as local intelligence in edge computing7,8,9.
ChemistryNature.com

Dimension- and position-controlled growth of GaN microstructure arrays on graphene films for flexible device applications

This paper describes the fabrication process and characteristics of dimension- and position-controlled gallium nitride (GaN) microstructure arrays grown on graphene films and their quantum structures for use in flexible light-emitting device applications. The characteristics of dimension- and position-controlled growth, which is crucial to fabricate high-performance electronic and optoelectronic devices, were investigated using scanning and transmission electron microscopes and power-dependent photoluminescence spectroscopy measurements. Among the GaN microstructures, GaN microrods exhibited excellent photoluminescence characteristics including room-temperature stimulated emission, which is especially useful for optoelectronic device applications. As one of the device applications of the position-controlled GaN microrod arrays, we fabricated light-emitting diodes (LEDs) by heteroepitaxially growing InxGa1−xN/GaN multiple quantum wells (MQWs) and a p-type GaN layer on the surfaces of GaN microrods and by depositing Ti/Au and Ni/Au metal layers to prepare n-type and p-type ohmic contacts, respectively. Furthermore, the GaN microrod LED arrays were transferred onto Cu foil by using the chemical lift-off method. Even after being transferred onto the flexible Cu foil substrate, the microrod LEDs exhibited strong emission of visible blue light. The proposed method to enable the dimension- and position-controlled growth of GaN microstructures on graphene films can likely be used to fabricate other high-quality flexible inorganic semiconductor devices such as micro-LED displays with an ultrahigh resolution.

