Could Europe become the first climate-neutral continent?

By Nebojsa Nakicenovic, Peter D. Lund, View author publications, Google Scholar
 9 days ago

International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis, Austria. Aalto University, Finland. You have full access to this article via your institution. Two scientific reports released in June indicate what it would take for Europe to become the first climate-neutral continent. As the lead author of the Group of Chief Scientific Advisors to the European Commission and chair of the energy project of Science Advice for Policy by European Academies, respectively, we contributed to these reports, advising policymakers on how to accelerate the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy (see go.nature.com/3k5f6i7 and go.nature.com/3yw4pjg).

