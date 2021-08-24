Cancel
Immigration

The Latest: Mexico accepts its 1st group of Afghan refugees

By The Associated Press Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 9 days ago

MEXICO CITY — Mexico has accepted its first group of refugees from Afghanistan. The five women and one man arrived Tuesday in Mexico City, where they were welcomed by Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard. Ebrard told the group, "Welcome to your home." The refugees belong to a group involved in...

Foreign PolicyWashington Examiner

China and the Taliban buddy up

President Joe Biden’s shameful handling of the withdrawal of U.S. forces in Afghanistan has already resulted in terrible death, destruction, and chaos. Biden insists that Afghanistan will not return to the days when it was a haven for international terrorism. The Taliban claim the same. Regardless, we know that the Emirate has at least one new friend.
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

America is leaving thousands of people behind in Afghanistan. This is a moral disaster.

Enormous as it is, the number of people evacuated by air from Kabul since the end of July — about 122,000 — is not large enough. Thankfully, many thousands of American citizens, third-country nationals and Afghans who worked directly for U.S. and allied military forces or embassies made it out. But many thousands of people did not, including former U.S. interpreters and their families, and Afghans classified by President Biden and his administration as “vulnerable” — such as staff for U.S.-based nongovernmental organizations and women’s rights activists. As security worsened in the wake of a horrific terrorist attack at the airport last Thursday, and as U.S. troops prepared for their own departure on Monday, time and space ran out for these people. This is a moral disaster, one attributable not to the actions of military and diplomatic personnel in Kabul — who have been courageous and professional, in the face of deadly dangers — but to mistakes, strategic and tactical, by Mr. Biden and his administration.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: Roar of aircraft again heard in Kabul

KABUL, Afghanistan — A Taliban media spokesman has tweeted a picture of Qatar military aircraft on the ground at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan. Ahmadullah Muttaqi posted the photo on Thursday. In Kabul, meanwhile, the roar of aircraft overhead could be heard. It was the first air activity...
MilitaryINFORUM

Rockets target US troops as core diplomats fly out of Kabul

Aug 30 (Reuters) - U.S. anti-missile defenses intercepted rockets fired at Kabul's airport on Monday as the United States flew its core diplomats out of Afghanistan in the final hours of its chaotic withdrawal. The last U.S. troops are due to pull out of Kabul by Tuesday, after they and...
WorldMinneapolis Star Tribune

The Latest: Turkey 'evaluating' Kabul airport reopening

ISTANBUL - Turkey's foreign minister says his country is evaluating plans to reopen Kabul's airport. Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters on Thursday in Ankara that Hamid Karzai International Airport could be reopened in two stages for military flights and later for commercial flights. "Now there are requests from the Taliban and...
WorldMinneapolis Star Tribune

The Latest: Albania says more Afghans arrive for hosting

TIRANA, Albania --- The Albanian government says another group of 37 Afghans evacuated from Kabul has arrived in the country. A statement from the Foreign Ministry said the group arrived early at dawn on Thursday from Kiev, Ukraine. They were taken to university campus accommodation in the capital, Tirana, where they will stay before moving to hotels.
MilitaryTelegraph

Former British soldier stranded in Kabul plans escape for 400 Afghans

A former British soldier stranded in Kabul is leading an escape effort for 400 Afghans across a Taliban-controlled border. Ben Slater, 37, decided to escape Afghanistan over land seized by the Islamist group after the Foreign Office failed to approve visas for the air evacuation of himself and around 50 staff, mainly Afghan women, from the Nomad Concepts Group. Mr Slater is chairman of the group, which operates from Kabul.
Aerospace & DefenseKUTV

Last US troops depart Afghanistan, concluding America's longest war

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States on Monday completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war and closing a chapter in military history likely to be remembered for colossal failures, unfulfilled promises and a frantic final exit that cost the lives of more than 180 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members, some barely older than the war.
ImmigrationArmy Times

8 US bases in Europe prepared to accept as many as 25,000 Afghan refugees

More than 7,000 Afghan evacuees have been processed through Ramstein Air Base, Germany, and Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy, where they’re expected to spend up to two weeks finalizing their visas before resettling in the U.S., the head of U.S. European Command told reporters on Wednesday. Other bases are prepared...
ImmigrationFronteras Desk

Mexico Welcomes First Afghan Refugees, Including Journalists

Afghan refugees fleeing the Taliban takeover started arriving in Mexico this week. The country has been able to speed up the usually arduous asylum process in order to offer humanitarian assistance. On Tuesday night, Mexico welcomed the first arrival of refugees from Afghanistan: five members of the country’s first all-girls...
Afghanistandallassun.com

Role of Pakistan behind Taliban seizing control in Afghan

New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): Zarifa Ghafari, a former Afghan mayor on Tuesday said that Pakistan has a significant role behind the Taliban seizing control of the war-ravaged country, adding that the international community is responsible for the prevailing situation in the country. She went ahead to blame the...

