Another day in the middle 90s; Heat index values jumping into the triple digits.
COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – High pressure to our north will continue to keep us dry and hot today with high temperatures jumping into the middle 90s and heat index values in the triple digits. Stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if you have to be outside between 10am and 4pm. There is a chance for a pop-up shower and storm during the afternoon and evening, a brief cool down and a brief downpour possible.www.wrbl.com
