Apparel

adidas Forum Mid Releasing with Velcro Patches

By Brian Betschart
SneakerFiles
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdidas Originals will release a new colorway of the Forum Mid, which comes dressed in a Cloud White, Off White, and Blue Bird color combination. Looking closer, this adidas Forum Mid comes highlighted with White tumbled leather on the upper along with Blue accents on the Three Stripes, branding, and insoles. Next, we have the traditional ankle straps, and each pair comes with velcro patches that you can place on the sides. Finally, an Off White rubber midsole and matching rubber outsole finish the look.

