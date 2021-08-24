Cancel
Phillips County, AR

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Phillips by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Phillips EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 108 to 113 degrees. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Quitman, Tallahatchie and Coahoma Counties. In Arkansas, Phillips County. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

alerts.weather.gov

