The Mets capped off their tough August stretch of the schedule by being swept by the Giants and then losing the first game of their weekend series to the Nationals before bouncing back to take the final two games in that series—the latter of the two in convincing fashion. All of the losses except Tuesday’s blowout were one-run losses, which continues to underscore the team-wide problem of a failed approach at the plate. Of course discourse about booing and thumbs down gestures drowned out any discussion of the victories or signs of life from the offense over the weekend. This ugly hitting meter doesn’t look too different from most of the meters we’ve seen this year; Brandon Nimmo and Pete Alonso continue to be the only consistent offensive performers on the team. This week, the wrinkle is that our -illars had themselves a very nice week.