Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Giant tortoise seen attacking and eating baby bird for first time in the wild in 'horrifying' incident

By Amy Woodyatt, CNN
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 9 days ago

Researchers have captured the moment when a livelong vegetarian broke rank to eat meat -- and what made it all the more "horrifying" was that it was a tortoise. Scientists captured the moment on video when a Seychelles giant tortoise -- previously thought to be vegetarian -- attacked and ate a tern chick in what they say is the first documentation of deliberate hunting in any wild tortoise species.

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bird Conservation#Birds#Giant Tortoise#Seychelles#Vegetarian#Peterhouse#Museum Of Zoology#Current Biology#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Black bear euthanized after woman, 26, mauled to death

A black bear has been euthanized after mauling a woman to death in Alberta, Canada this weekend. The 26-year-old, from Peers, Alberta, was working for a helicopter company which transports tree planters to remote areas, Global News reported. “The bear that killed the woman was euthanized in accordance with the...
AnimalsNew York Post

Woman was eaten alive by a pack of bears after storming out of a wedding

A Russian woman stormed off from a wedding only to be eaten alive by a pack of bears, officials fear. Yana Balobanova, 24, made emergency calls stating she was lost in a wooded area of Sverdlovsk, but rescue dogs on her trail found her scent overtaken by the smell of multiple brown bears and footprints from the animals, according to The Sun.
AnimalsCNET

World's rarest rabbit rescued after being spotted on Facebook

Authorities from Kerinci Seblat National Park in Indonesia have rescued a Sumatran striped rabbit, a vanishingly rare endangered species, after it was seen in a Facebook post. Nonprofit conservation organization Fauna & Flora International and park officials worked together to locate and retrieve the rabbit. "It is understood that the...
Animalsdistinctlymontana.com

VIDEO: Great Big Grizzly Sits Right Next To Photographer

Some things are difficult to imagine: taking a trip into outer space, a journey to the bottom of the sea, looking into the eyes of a gigantic wild grizzly who is within swiping distance. Wildlife photographer Drew Hamilton didn't have to use his imagination for the last one in that list.
AnimalsPosted by
LiveScience

5 gruesome killer whale attacks

Killer whales are the largest member of the dolphin family, and quite possibly the most terrifying — at least if you're a seal, sea lion or whale. These toothy predators hunt in packs, not unlike sleek marine wolves, and they're capable of bringing down prey larger than themselves. Killer whales,...
Animalssciencealert.com

Astonishing Photo Reveals Fish Stuck Inside Translucent Jellyfish

A dead jellyfish that recently washed up on a beach in the UK shows off its last meal – a whole, and rather surprised-looking, fish – through its translucent belly, stunning photos reveal. The jelly is a compass jellyfish (Chrysaora hysoscella), named for its brown, V-shaped markings that look like...
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Video shows dolphins building mud rings to catch prey in Caribbean

Bottlenose dolphins employ many tactics to hunt fish, like using their tails or swimming alongside fishermen. But a new study has discovered that the animals build mud rings to trap prey in the Caribbean — the first time it’s been seen in the region.This hunting technique has only been seen up until now in the Florida Keys. It involves one dolphin from the pack kicking its tail near the seafloor to build up a mud ring. The fish get trapped in the ring and try to escape via the surface - but as they break through the water, the...
AnimalsPosted by
Vice

Scientist Captures First-Ever Footage of a Tortoise Committing Grisly Murder

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In a famous Aesop fable, a tortoise beats a hare in a foot race by taking it slow and steady. An astonishing new video has now captured a real-life tortoise using the same methodical approach to achieve a far more grisly outcome: straight-up biting off a baby bird’s head and devouring the chick whole.
Animalsscitechdaily.com

First Lethal Attacks by Chimpanzees on Gorillas Observed in the Wild

Research team now examines impact of food competition and climate change. A research team from Osnabrück University and the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig, Germany, has, for the first time, observed lethal attacks by chimpanzees on gorillas in the wild. Whether this behavior is due to competition for food or to the decline of the rainforest’s productivity caused by climate change will now be investigated in more detail.
Wildlifewashingtonnewsday.com

In a rare encounter, an endangered sawfish was discovered with rope tied around its nose.

In a rare encounter, an endangered sawfish was discovered with rope tied around its nose. While fishing in the Indian River Lagoon, two Floridians recently caught an endangered sawfish. However, as the monster approached the water’s surface, they spotted a rope tied around its mouth and nostrils. They attempted to untangle the creature’s rope but ultimately had to let it go.
AnimalsArs Technica

With nothing able to eat them, cane toads are eating each other

The cane toad may be the poster animal for invasive species. Native to South America, it has been introduced to many other ecosystems in the hope it would chow down on agricultural pests. Instead, the toad has become a pest itself, most notably in Australia. Free from the predators and parasites in its native range, the toad's poison glands have turned out to be a hazard for most species that try to eat it where it has been introduced.
AnimalsPhys.org

Watch this slow but deadly tortoise hunt a baby bird

A predator doesn't need to have the quickest speed or reflexes to catch a bird. In a paper publishing August 23 in the journal Current Biology, researchers report the first documented evidence of a tortoise going in for the kill: biting the head of, killing, and eating a tern chick. This is the first time such behavior has been captured on camera, and it's likely not the only case of tortoise bird slaughter that's occurred.
AnimalsPosted by
IBTimes

Endangered Bengal Tiger Cub Born At Nicaragua Zoo

A Bengal tiger cub is being cared for by humans at Nicaragua's National Zoo after its mother was unable to produce the milk necessary to feed the latest little addition to the endangered species, the zoo's director Eduardo Sacasa said Tuesday. The tiger, which was born on Saturday, is the...
AnimalsTree Hugger

Critically Endangered Bornean Orangutans Battle Shrinking Habitats

Found on the Indonesian and Malaysian sides of the island of Borneo, the world’s last remaining Bornean orangutans are listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Sadly, populations have continued to decrease despite having complete protection within their natural range and placement on Appendix I of the Convention of International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES), due largely to habitat loss.

Comments / 0

Community Policy