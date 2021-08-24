This Japanese company has created an AI-powered robotic talking grandchild for lonely grandparents. It has facial recognition, a massive vocabulary and can also be rocked to sleep.

Cerebras Systems said today that the company has achieved the computational equivalent of the human brain, or the equivalent of 100 trillion synapses. Cerebras manufactures what it calls the Wafer Scale Engine-1 and -2, a massive 46,225 sq. mm chip more like the size of a computer keyboard than the CPU that goes inside of your PC. The company essentially mounts that chip inside of a standalone CS-2 system, about the size of a dorm refrigerator. Now, the company says that it’s been able to surround the CS-2 with several different technologies to enable the brain-scale computational power to reach 120 trillion synapse equivalents, also called parameters.