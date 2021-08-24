Cancel
This Japanese company has created an AI-powered robotic talking grandchild for lonely grandparents. It has facial recognition, a massive vocabulary and can also be rocked to sleep.

By Shilpa Pillai
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the pandemic outbreak last year, the one thing that struck many people the world over was loneliness and subsequent depression and/or low mental wellness. It was tough for people from every age group to grasp the ‘new realities’ of involuntary solitary confinement. But, this was not such a new...

