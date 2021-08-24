Cancel
World

Afghanistan: Irish citizens wait for rescue mission

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA total of 24 Irish citizens and 12 dependants are awaiting news from a team of Irish diplomats supported by Army Rangers at Kabul airport. The team of nine soldiers and two Department of Foreign Affairs officials are expected to arrive in Kabul later. The Irish foreign minister said 10...

Ben Wallace
Simon Coveney
Joe Biden
Boris Johnson
#Rescue Mission #Mobile Phone #Kabul #Army Rangers #Western #Irish Defence Forces #Defence #Taliban
Afghanistan
World
Politics
Cell Phones
thedrive

The Story Of The Mysterious White 727 That Appeared In Kabul After The Bombing Of Abbey Gate

The old 727 showing up among the military transports at Kabul International drew a lot of interest among flight trackers and open-source intel gurus. The evacuation of Kabul is like none other in history. With open-source intelligence tools abound, including daily satellite images, flight tracking, and even a live camera feed overwatching Hamid Karzai International Airport, the average person can keep tabs on this historic event and unprecedented multi-national military operation in their own homes. In the panopticon that is today's internet age, peculiarities stand out. One such surprise was seeing a gleaming-white, but quite geriatric 727-200 appear on Kabul's ragged skyline, landing at the under siege airport amongst the constant flow of C-17s, A400Ms, C-130s, a few modern airliners, and other usual suspects.
The Independent

‘We’re not asking permission’: US veteran launches major private operation to rescue remaining Afghan allies

As the last US military plane took off from Kabul just after midnight on Tuesday, it left behind an estimated 60,000 Afghan allies and hundreds of American citizens who had been unable to escape in time - for many, a dismal and dishonourable finish to the 20-year conflict.For retired LTC Scott Mann, who served multiple tours in Afghanistan, it was not something he was prepared to live with. “We know instinctively, you know, in our gut, in our solar plexus, that we don’t leave our friends. We don’t leave anybody behind and we keep our promises” he said.Mr Mann,...
Here Are The States Offering To Resettle Afghan Refugees

As the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan follows President Joe Biden’s decision to finally withdraw the United States from the war, politicians, human rights advocates and refugee groups have spoken out about the need to evacuate not just Americans but also Afghans ― particularly ones who have helped the U.S. military and those who belong to vulnerable populations.
Reuters

Russia offers to fly Afghans out of Afghanistan to other countries

MOSCOW, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Russia is ready to provide its civilian aircraft to fly Afghan citizens from Afghanistan to other countries, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday. "We are ready to offer the services of Russian civilian aviation to provide flights for any number of Afghan citizens...
The Independent

Afghanistan: Which countries are taking in Afghan refugees?

The Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan has seen tens of thousands of Afghans flee the country to escape the jihadists’ brutal rule.More than 18,000 people have been flown out of Kabul since the militants took over on 15 August, as the United Nations refugee agency warned that the “vast majority” of Afghans have “no clear way out”.According to the agency, more than 550,000 Afghans have been internally displaced since January. This is on top of some 3 million people that were already uprooted at the start of the year.Shabia Mantoo, spokesperson of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), has warned...
The Independent

Taliban urges women to stay home because some of their fighters ‘have not yet been trained’ not to hurt them

The Taliban has said women should stay at home to protect themselves from some of the insurgent group’s armed fighters, who are yet to be trained to not hurt or harass them. This call for women to not venture out was “temporary,” according to Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid. Some experts, however, said a similar statement was used by them when they ruled the country before in 1996.
Putin: “We don’t want militiamen to appear here under the guise of refugees from Afghanistan”

Russian President Vladimir Putin has indicated this Sunday that the situation in Afghanistan has a direct relationship with the security of Russia. In this sense, the Russian president criticized the evacuation tactic for Afghan citizens that the West is considering applying, consisting of accommodating refugees in Central Asian countries until they receive visas to the United States and Europe.
Wednesday briefing: UK evacuation of Kabul enters final phase

Top story: Biden rejects pleas to continue airlift. Morning everyone. I’m Martin Farrer and these are the top stories this morning. Britain’s evacuation from Kabul is expected to end within “24 to 36 hours”, potentially abandoning thousands of Afghans, according to defence sources, as the Taliban moved to prevent them reaching the airport. It comes after the US president, Joe Biden, rejected pleas from the UK for the humanitarian airlift to continue. His decision rubbed salt in the wounds of European leaders and brought claims from Conservative MPs that the “special relationship” is over. The US military is believed to need two to three days to close down its operations at Kabul airport, leaving a small window for RAF flights evacuating those at risk from the Taliban’s takeover. All western forces are set to leave within days. Women’s rights activists and judges are among thousands of Afghans identified by British officials as being at serious risk from the Taliban but in danger of being left behind when the evacuation ends.
AFP

As thousands flee Afghanistan, some refugees want to go back

From trucks stuffed with carpets, bedding, clothes and even goats, around 200 Afghan refugees look beyond the horizon toward Spin Boldak in their country's south, waiting to return home from Pakistan.  "I am returning to Ghazni, now peace has been established and we are happy that we are returning back to our home.
US forces will return to Afghanistan

There are no longer any U.S. military forces in Afghanistan. But mark my words: U.S. forces will one day return to this war-torn nation. Perhaps sooner than we expect. The U.S. withdrawal has already created a power vacuum that will be utilized by al Qaeda, ISIS, China, Russia, and Iran.

