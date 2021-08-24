Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

P-H-M will now require masks

By Kristin Bien, WSBT 22 Reporter
22 WSBT
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of our area's largest school districts will now require students and staff to wear masks. In a 5 to 2 decision, the board of trustees for Penn Harris Madison voted last night for universal masking. This latest decision comes exactly 2 weeks after the board had voted to make...

wsbt.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penn Harris Madison#Beacon Children#P H M
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Dayton, OHDayton Daily News

Which public schools are now requiring students to wear masks?

Area school districts have implemented mask mandates for students as COVID-19 cases increase and the Delta variant becomes more threatening. The districts said the policy changes are based on updated information and on state guidance. On Wednesday, the state recorded 4,600 COVID cases in the last day, according to the...
Kidsdoorcountydailynews.com

Masks recommended for school year as delta variant impacts more kids

The top officials at the Department of Public Instruction and healthcare institutions are recommending your kids wear masks to school this fall. State Superintendent Jill Underly made the plea on Monday, calling masking the number one way to keep schools open and ensure face-to-face learning can occur. The DPI cites difficulties to monitor mask policies, low vaccination rates in the school’s community, and the Delta variant as why they are making the recommendation. The Centers for Disease Control recommended all people inside school buildings wear a mask regardless of vaccination status. Of Door and Kewaunee counties’ eight school districts, only Gibraltar is currently requiring a portion of its student population to mask up when school starts next month. Bellin Health President and CEO Chris Woleske made a similar recommendation during the latest #MyCommunityMyBellin Podcast. She understands the controversy around the stance and how hard it is for younger students to keep it on for the school day. Woleske says at the end of the day, it is about protection.
Kidsromper.com

What Should Parents Do If Masks Are Voluntary At School?

Weighing your child’s mental wellness against the risks to their physical health is never easy, but parents have been tasked with this conundrum again and again during the pandemic. Now many kids are headed back to school just as the Delta variant is surging and parents are one again faced with difficult questions: In school districts without mask mandates, what should parents do if masks are voluntary? Do they force their kids to wear one when nobody else around them is? How will this decision impact a child’s mental health? Will wearing a mask in a school where nobody else is even keep your kid safe and protected?
Educationmagnoliareporter.com

Schools beg for option to require masks against COVID-19's spread

When this past week started, Gov. Asa Hutchinson was looking for the numbers 51 and 67. But the more noteworthy numbers this week were 500 and 30,756. The first two numbers were roughly the percentages needed in the House and Senate to allow school districts to require vaccine-ineligible students under age 12 to wear masks. Lawmakers earlier this year banned schools from having mask mandates. The 51 – technically, 50% plus one – would pass the amendment. The 67% is the two-thirds majority required to pass the bill on an emergency clause. Otherwise, schools must wait 90 days before enacting a mandate.
EducationNewark Post

Christina School District to require masks for all students and staff this fall

The Christina School District will mandate masks for all students and staff this fall, regardless of vaccination status, officials announced Tuesday night. Superintendent Dan Shelton said Christina’s decision is based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Delaware Division of Public Health. Last week, in response to the highly transmissible delta variant, the CDC said all students and staff should wear masks in schools regardless of whether they are vaccinated.
Kidswksu.org

Top Doc Urges COVID-Concerned Parents to Send Kids to School in Masks

COVID cases continue to climb in Ohio, and many school districts have mandated students and teachers wear masks inside buildings, including the state’s largest districts. But what about those districts that have not done that?. The Ohio Department of Health’s incoming director explains parents should have their children wear masks...
EducationABC 4

Mask up or stay home: New state guidelines released for students exposed to COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah’s epidemiologist says parents have a choice: if their child is exposed to COVID, the student can either quarantine or wear a mask in school. The guidelines, outlined before the State Board of Education Thursday, are meant to contain the virus from spreading inside schools — but the wiggle room is to allow districts across the state to make local decisions.
CollegesNew York Post

University of Florida requires masks indoors — even for vaccinated

University of Florida students and staffers are “expected” to mask up indoors at all times – even if they’re fully vaccinated. The school announced its decision Friday, urging people to get vaccinated as cases of the coronavirus soar in the Sunshine State and elsewhere because of the Delta variant. “Our...
Educationcoalvalleynews.com

Parents, teachers, students speak about mask mandate

FOSTER – Parents, teachers and students spoke during the public comment portion of a Boone County Schools regular session on Monday regarding a mask mandate put into play for students, teachers and staff on Aug. 10 by the Boone County school board. The 4-1 vote resulted in a requirement for...
Educationhot967.fm

Kato Public Charter School Not Requiring Masks

With the recent District 77 mask mandate, those at Kato Public Charter School would like to clear up any confusion, Kato Public Charter school is not mandating masks in their school buildings. Even though Kato Public Charter School follows district 77 calendar and busing, they are NOT a part of District 77. Their students and staff will have the choice if they would like to wear a mask. The district guidelines will be followed on district 77 busing but Kato Public Charter School is following CDC guidelines and letting students, parents and staff make the choice.
Illinois StateCanton Daily Ledger

Mask reversal: Spoon River Valley schools now require masks

LONDON MILLS — During the Aug. 9 meeting, the Spoon River Valley Board of Education voted 5-2 in favor of making masks optional despite Governor Pritzker’s executive order to make masks mandatory. The Illinois State Board of Education sent emails to each recognized district laying out penalties that would be...
Park County, WYCody Enterprise

Masks optional at schools

As parents begin to plan their work schedules for the fall, they will also have final say in if their children have to wear masks. In line with Gov. Mark Gordon’s decision, Park 6 School District will not issue a mask mandate for the upcoming school year. Board member Tom...
Manitowoc, WIwearegreenbay.com

Manitowoc School is now requiring face masks for the upcoming school year

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV)- On Tuesday, August 24 the Manitowoc Public School District has revised its masking policies for the upcoming school year. As more and more cases of COVID-19 are surging throughout the state, and country, the School District has changed its requirements that all students and staff must wear a face covering.
Feasterville-Trevose Times

Time to mask up: Local students required to wear masks this fall

This chant erupted last Thursday inside the Fallsington Elementary School multi-purpose room, where Pennsbury School District parents were packed to the brim. The majority of attendees showed up that evening to passionately protest mandatory mask-wearing for students in front of the board of school directors, who were to vote on the matter.
readthereporter.com

Reader has several questions concerning masks on school buses

Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. I am a great grandmother of elementary students, and I have questions concerning Kids & COVID. People are to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy