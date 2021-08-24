Cancel
Public Health

Gov. Murphy: New Jersey to require COVID shot for teachers, state workers

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Jersey is joining a small but growing list of places to require teachers and state workers to get COVID-19 vaccinations or undergo regular testing. Gov. Phil Murphy announced the new mandate during a news conference Monday. He says that state employees and teachers of pre-kindergarten through 12th grade must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18 or else get COVID-19 testing once or twice a week. He says that it is necessary to protect the state’s students.

