Gov. Murphy: New Jersey to require COVID shot for teachers, state workers
New Jersey is joining a small but growing list of places to require teachers and state workers to get COVID-19 vaccinations or undergo regular testing. Gov. Phil Murphy announced the new mandate during a news conference Monday. He says that state employees and teachers of pre-kindergarten through 12th grade must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18 or else get COVID-19 testing once or twice a week. He says that it is necessary to protect the state’s students.newjersey.news12.com
Comments / 0