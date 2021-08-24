Gov. Murphy: New Jersey to require COVID shot for teachers, state workers

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Gov. Jim Justice continues to avoid issuing mask mandates, even as COVID-19 active cases in West Virginia continue to rise. “I don’t completely believe that the mask will protect you, because of all of the knowledge that the medical community has given me, but it absolutely makes your odds better,” the governor said at his Wednesday briefing. “The medical community believes there’s not enough evidence to take away the fact that having the vaccine does help you far more than natural immunities.”