“The Night House” chills visually but lacks strong narrative
Try finding the bathroom in the dark at this house …. “The Night House,” the latest horror film from director and writer David Bruckner (Netflix’s “The Ritual,” upcoming “Hellraiser” reboot), follows a grieving widow, Beth (Rebecca Hall), after the sudden tragic loss of her husband by suicide. Deciding to stay in the isolated lake house he built for them, Beth begins to unravel a side to her husband that’s better kept in the shadows.thedailytexan.com
