Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

“The Night House” chills visually but lacks strong narrative

By Noah Levine
thedailytexan.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTry finding the bathroom in the dark at this house …. “The Night House,” the latest horror film from director and writer David Bruckner (Netflix’s “The Ritual,” upcoming “Hellraiser” reboot), follows a grieving widow, Beth (Rebecca Hall), after the sudden tragic loss of her husband by suicide. Deciding to stay in the isolated lake house he built for them, Beth begins to unravel a side to her husband that’s better kept in the shadows.

thedailytexan.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chills
Person
Rebecca Hall
Person
Sarah Goldberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Night House#Paranoia#Lake House#A Haunting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
Moviesntdaily.com

‘The Night House’ horrifically melts the mind of anyone willing to watch

There has been a clear shift in the horror genre. Ever since movies like “Get Out” and “Hereditary” changed the genre forever, we often get introduced to movies trying to set the new standard. The horror genre is so versatile because there are many different ways to make a horror film. What makes “The Night House” great is its ability to be a movie about grief before it is a movie about supernatural horrors. This film is truly one of the most spine-chilling watches I have seen in recent memory, and if you want to jolt in the best way possible, look no further.
Moviescltampa.com

'The Night House' is next-level horror, and scary as hell

As problems go, few people you or I know could hold a candle to the supernatural shitstorm that Beth is dealing with. Not only is she suddenly, instantly, alone, and grieving the worst loss of her life, but she thinks her dream house, the one her husband Owen built for them by hand, might be haunted. By Owen’s ghost. And he's pissed.
Movieswcsx.com

Win Movie Tickets To See The Night House

94.7 WCSX has your chance to win a pair of Fandango movie passes to see the newest psychological horror film, The Night House, starring Rebecca Hall. The Night House: Reeling from the unexpected death of her husband, Beth (Rebecca Hall) is left alone in the lakeside home he built for her. She tries as best she can to keep together-but then the dreams come. Disturbing visions of a presence in the house call to her, beckoning with a ghostly allure. But the harsh light of day washes away any proof of a haunting. Against the advice of her friends, she begins digging into his belongings, yearning for answers.
TV & Videosinlander.com

The Night House

Reeling from the unexpected death of her husband, Beth (Rebecca Hall) is left alone in the lakeside home he built for her. She tries as best she can to keep it together – but then nightmares come. Disturbing visions of a presence in the house calling to her, beckoning her with a ghostly allure. Against the advice of her friends, she begins digging into her husband’s belongings, yearning for answers. What she finds are secrets both strange and disturbing – a mystery she’s determined to unravel. THE NIGHT HOUSE stars Rebecca Hall (HOLMES & WATSON, CHRISTINE), Sarah Goldberg (Barry, Elementary), Vondie Curtis Hall (DIE HARD 2, EVE’S BAYOU), Evan Jonigkeit (Togetherish, Sweetbitter), and Stacy Martin (VOX LUX, NYMPHOMANIAC).
TV & VideosWashington City Paper

Creepy, Jarring, and Empathetic, The Night House Ends With a Bang

In recent years, haunted houses have become an easy way to depict grief on screen. As an example, Netflix has dipped into this well multiple times: The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and His House have all used ghosts and creepy homes as metaphors for psychological turmoil. It is a smart trick, since those without recent grief can be loath to discuss it, and genre trappings make the topic more palatable. The Night House continues in that tradition and makes it more explicit: It is immediately about grief and loss, and the protagonist is always self-aware. Because it is a horror film, it is also occasionally creepy and prone to jarring noises, but it’s astute. There is more empathy and depth than the genre typically requires.
MoviesFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Gino talks with Rebecca Hall about 'The Night House'

Talk about living in the upside-down. The thriller The Night House tells the story of a widow living in what appears to be a haunted house. Gino sat down with Rebecca Hall – who seemed to be almost acting with herself.
MoviesCollider

How to Watch 'The Night House': Is It Streaming or in Theaters?

Copious amounts of scary movie makers are recruited by the largest media corporations in Hollywood to carry the torch for their money-making franchises. Their success should be celebrated because it’s a validation of the effective — and profitable — essence of their effort and production. Many of the new-wave auteurs responsible for the found-footage anthology leviathan V/H/S are finally receiving their opportunity for advancements, like Adam Wingard with Godzilla vs Kong or Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillet bringing Scream back to screens in 2022, but writer/director/producer David Bruckner continues developing chilling, inventive, dramatic, and original horror movies. David Bruckner contributed the first segment on V/H/S, as well as a segment on the awesome cinematic anthology picture Southbound before he developed the psychological horror/monster movie hybrid The Ritual for Netflix in 2017. He’s back with a new trippy ghost story that debuted to acclaim at the Sundance Film Festival in early 2020 called The Night House.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – The Night House (2020)

Directed by David Bruckner. Starring Rebecca Hall, Stacy Martin, Sarah Goldberg, Vondie Curtis-Hall and Evan Jonigkeit. A woman grieving after her husband’s suicide begins to suspect that he might have been having an affair. And he’s probably haunting their house too. It takes a special performance to anchor a film...
Moviesfemalefirst.co.uk

Rebecca Hall admits making The Night House was 'exhausting'

Rebecca Hall admits making 'The Night House' was an "incredibly demanding" experience. Rebecca Hall found making 'The Night House' to be an "exhausting" experience. The 39-year-old actress stars in the psychological horror film and she's confessed that it was an "incredibly demanding" process. Rebecca - who also served as an...
MoviesDetroit Free Press

Rebecca Hall is the best reason to see ‘The Night House’

“The Night House” is an OK horror movie buoyed by a powerful performance by Rebecca Hall. That’s not surprising. Hall is one of the best, and perhaps most underrated, actresses around. Her performances are genuine — whatever it is she’s selling, you’re buying, because she comes across as so natural, so believable.
Entertainmentbloody-disgusting.com

Suicide, Depression, and Loss in ‘The Night House’

Content Warning: this editorial contains explicit details about suicide. This article also includes spoilers for The Night House. I walked out of the theater last weekend after seeing The Night House absolutely gutted. Very few horror films have ever managed to pulverize me in such a totally debilitating way that I literally couldn’t catch my breath. It’s an experience that rivals, perhaps usurps, my visceral, deeply-personal reaction to Leigh Whannell’s The Invisible Man. This spooky ghost story captures the merciless betrayal of one’s own thoughts, the depressive sort which insidiously worms into your brain 一 and before you know it, you’re thinking about killing yourself every single day.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Alan Moore's Movie The Show To Screen And Stream For One Night Only

American cinemas will be screening Alan Moore and Mitch Jenkins' movie filmed last year, The Show, for one night only on August the 26th. While British cinemas will get a screening on August the 27th at 1.15 and 1.40 pm BST in Leicester Square as part of the FilmFest festival. There will also be virtual screening in the UK (or at least to UK IP addresses) at 6pm BST on September the 1st. It's a very limited run and presumably will get a good one-day rating for US cinemas ahead of an as-yet-unannounced wider streaming of the movie and a Blu-Ray release. But right now, if you want to see the movie, you have a very limited window within which to do so.
Moviesspoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

Cinematic Releases: The Night House (2020) - Reviewed

Writer-director David Bruckner is probably best remembered for his infamous and terrifying short segment Amateur Night from the anthological found-footage horror film V/H/S involving a group of friends looking for sex and debauchery who inadvertently unleash a deadly succubus. Currently at work on a reboot of Clive Barker’s seminal 1987 horror classic Hellraiser, the director has been working in the horror genre since 2007 with his ultraviolent cult horror debut The Signal. His latest effort The Night House, another picture to be delayed for almost a year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, finds the director in familiar territory with arguably the most grief stricken psychological and/or supernatural horror film of its kind since Ari Aster’s Hereditary.
Everett, WAHeraldNet

Rebecca Hall shines as haunted widow in ‘The Night House’

David Bruckner’s 2017 folk horror film “The Ritual” explored the dangers that lie in the wilderness, following a group of friends dealing with their own personal loss and grief while confronting ancient forest monsters. For his follow-up, “The Night House,” we retreat to the indoors, though this home offers no protection from the demons within, or from the beyond.
MoviesPosted by
Odyssey

Terrifying secrets are uncovered in 'The Night House'

In "The Night House", a recent widow is haunted by a malevolent presence in her home, leading to a reveal of secrets increasingly darker the deeper she allows herself to be pulled into them. David Bruckner directs and his work includes the Netflix horror "The Ritual" and the segment "Amateur Night" as part of the horror anthology film "V/H/S". As someone familiar with horror stories, his work here with Rebecca Hall breathed life into a brand new character for his work.
Baxter, MNBrainerd Dispatch

Review: 'The Night House' scares up dreadful things

BAXTER — Just how well do you really know someone you love?. That provocative question is the central conceit of “The Night House,” a moody, atmospheric horror film that eschews the visceral bloodshed and gore of slasher films for the slow burn of psychological terror. A widow discovers her husband...
MoviesPosted by
Tri-Town News

The Fear Within

THE NIGHT HOUSE. Photo Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures. © 2021 20th Century Studios All Rights Reserved. Rebecca Hall in the film THE NIGHT HOUSE. Photo Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures. © 2021 20th Century Studios All Rights Reserved. By Paul Hall. Ghosts, creepy houses and unexplained occurrences make up many of...
Moviesthedailytexan.com

2021’s ‘Candyman’ disappoints with confusing storyline, lack of scares

Director Nia DaCosta’s “Candyman” finally hit theaters Aug. 27 after being delayed from June 2020. Taking place 29 years after the original “Candyman” (1992), the Jordan Peele-produced update follows desperate artist Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) who becomes fascinated with the urban legend. Yet, the deeper he dives into the villain’s history, Candyman (Michael Hargrove) begins making his presence known to McCoy, causing the now-gentrified Cabrini-Green body count to rise as residents face an evil they thought was long gone.

Comments / 0

Community Policy