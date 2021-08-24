“The Night House” chills visually but lacks strong narrative

In recent years, haunted houses have become an easy way to depict grief on screen. As an example, Netflix has dipped into this well multiple times: The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and His House have all used ghosts and creepy homes as metaphors for psychological turmoil. It is a smart trick, since those without recent grief can be loath to discuss it, and genre trappings make the topic more palatable. The Night House continues in that tradition and makes it more explicit: It is immediately about grief and loss, and the protagonist is always self-aware. Because it is a horror film, it is also occasionally creepy and prone to jarring noises, but it’s astute. There is more empathy and depth than the genre typically requires.