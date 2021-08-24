As a deputy, Freeport pastor was security for drug dealers. Now he faces sex abuse charges
FREEPORT – A Freeport pastor accused of touching a female congregant without her consent was granted a continuance at his first court appearance last week. Court records show that Rev. Antwon M. Funches, of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, appeared in court Aug. 12 to face charges of battery and attempted criminal sexual abuse. He was granted a continuance without entering a plea and is due back in court Sept. 21.www.rrstar.com
