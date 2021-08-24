Cancel
Meghan Markle sorrow: Camilla will not forgive Prince Harry’s wife for hurting Prince Charles

 9 days ago

Meghan Markle will not hear any forgiveness from Camilla for hurting Prince Charles. Before Meghan Markle joined the royal family, Prince Charles and Prince Harry already had a rollercoaster relationship. The father-and-son notably had misunderstandings because of what happened to Princess Diana.

But because of the Duchess of Sussex, they seemingly grew further apart, that their relationship seems to be not mendable anymore.

Because of this, Camilla, reportedly, does not have any plans to forgive her. A royal insider also claimed that Camilla feels furious with Meghan Markle for doing something awful to Prince Charles.

According to The Telegraph, a source insisted that the Duchess of Cornwall will never forgive Meghan because of what she did to Prince Charles.

This report indeed surprised everyone since the two Duchesses were close ever since Prince Harry married Meghan in 2018. At that time, a palace insider said that Camilla and Meghan liked each other as warmth and support.

Even before Megxit happened, the duo, reportedly, began feuding already.

A report of Radar Online claimed that Prince Harry’s wife had been feuding with her stepmother-in-law. Although the feud between Meghan and Kate Middleton has been loud enough, the duchess’ fight with Camilla was, reportedly, worse.

“The drama with Meghan and Kate is nothing compared to what’s going on with Camilla,” an insider said. “Meghan has tried everything to get Camilla to warm up to her and nothing has worked.”

The insider said that the Duchess of Cornwall has been giving Meghan silent treatment despite her efforts to break her silence. However, instead of friendly conversations, Prince Charles’ wife, reportedly, out insults.

Meanwhile, The Hollywood Gossip alleged that Camilla has been giving her cold shoulders because she is American. She also does not like the fact that she was an actress before becoming a royal.

In addition, Meghan’s headstrong personality, reportedly, keeps her away from her.

Another report suggested that Meghan faced a lot of backlash for appearing at the British Fashion Awards years ago. Kate herself saw her bossy and controlling side, which earned her the nicknames “Hurricane Meghan” and “Difficult Duchess.”

“Camilla has sat back and watched Meghan’s recent behavior in astonishment for a long time,” a source said. “She chose to stay silent until now, but the sight of her hamming it up at the fashion awards show was the final straw.”

Despite their differences, Camilla and Meghan have been promoting the same causes for the people.

