Pima County, AZ

Excessive Heat Watch issued for South Central Pinal County including Eloy, Picacho Peak State Park by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-25 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-27 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or ask questions about how you are feeling. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: South Central Pinal County including Eloy, Picacho Peak State Park; Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells; Tucson Metro Area including Tucson, Green Valley, Marana, Vail; Western Pima County Including Ajo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions possible. Afternoon temperatures 105 to 112. * WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O`odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area and South Central Pinal County. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

alerts.weather.gov

Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion law

A sharply divided Supreme Court on Wednesday night refused to block a Texas law that bans most abortions, leaving the country’s most restrictive abortion measure intact. Just before midnight, the court denied an emergency request from abortion providers to block the law, issuing a 5-4 ruling with Chief Justice John Roberts joining the court's three liberal justices in dissent.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Crews save California town near Lake Tahoe; wildfire rages on

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif., Sept 1 (Reuters) - South Lake Tahoe stood smoke-filled and largely deserted on Wednesday after crews fought back a huge, wind-driven wildfire, leaving the California resort town unscathed as flames crept on toward Nevada. U.S. President Joe Biden approved a declaration of emergency in California and...

