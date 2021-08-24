Cancel
Afghanistan

Panjshir resistance digs in to defend key valley from Taliban

By Rateb NOORI, Khalil GHANI, Ahmad SAHEL ARMAN, David LORY
AFP
 9 days ago
The Panjshir resistance is the most prominent opposition to emerge since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan /AFP

Atop a craggy mountain that has withstood foreign invaders for decades, anti-Taliban fighters fire a mounted heavy machine gun into a deep valley.

They are members of the National Resistance Front (NRF) -- the most prominent Afghan opposition group to emerge since the Taliban captured Kabul nine days ago.

With militia fighters and former government soldiers in its ranks, the NRF has set up machine gun nests, mortars and surveillance posts fortified with sandbags in anticipation of a Taliban assault on their bastion, the Panjshir Valley.

The Panjshir resistance includes local anti-Taliban militia members as well as former Afghan government forces /AFP

Its fighters, many of them in military camouflage fatigues, patrol the area in US-made Humvees and technicals -- pickup trucks with machine guns mounted on the back.

Many carry assault rifles, rocket-propelled grenades and walkie-talkies. Some pose on their vehicles with a dramatic background of snow-covered peaks in the valley, which begins around 80 kilometres (50 miles) north of Kabul.

"We are going to rub their faces in the ground," said one fighter at a position in the Panjshir heights, listing past victories against the Taliban.

Panjshir Valley, Afghanistan /AFP

His comrades then raise their fists and chanted "Allah-u Akbar" (God is great).

The strategic valley -- populated primarily by ethnic Tajiks -- offers natural defence points, with narrow entrances in the shadow of high mountains.

"If Taliban warlords launch an assault, they will of course face staunch resistance from us," Ahmad Massoud, one of the NRF leaders, said in a Washington Post op-ed last week.

The Panjshir valley is famed for being an anti-Soviet and anti-Taliban bastion /AFP

He is the son of the late guerrilla commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, revered for turning the Panjshir Valley into an anti-Soviet and anti-Taliban bastion.

The defensive preparations are familiar for Panjshir residents who saw Massoud thwart multiple Soviet assaults in the 1980s and Taliban attempts to take the area in the late 1990s.

An NRF spokesman told AFP on the weekend that it is ready to resist any Taliban aggression but wants to negotiate with the Islamists about an inclusive government.

- Taliban siege -

Panjshir resistance leaders have vowed to defend the valley against the Taliban, but have also indicated that they want to negotiate about an inclusive government /AFP

The Taliban have also said they want to handle the situation peacefully, but they have bared their teeth by sending hundreds of fighters to the area.

Panjshir was surrounded from three sides, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Monday.

There have been scattered reports of clashes between the Taliban and the Panjshir resistance but they have not been independently verified /AFP

Former vice president Amrullah Saleh, who headed to the valley after the fall of Kabul, said a humanitarian disaster was brewing.

"Talibs aren't allowing food & fuel to get into Andarab valley," he tweeted, referring to an area under Taliban control that abuts Panjshir from the northwest.

"Thousands of women & children have fled to mountains."

Anti-Taliban fighters patrol in Panjshir /AFP

There have been scattered reports of clashes around Panjshir in recent days, with conflicting claims from both sides that have been impossible to independently verify.

The NRF has said it is ready for battle, but it remains unclear if the force has the supplies and equipment to withstand a long siege by the Taliban.

Ahmad Massoud said in his op-ed that they have arms and ammunition stores, as well as the weapons brought to Panjshir by former Afghan forces.

But he added that without help from the outside world, his fighters would not be able to withstand the Taliban's siege for long.

"We know that our military forces and logistics will not be sufficient," he wrote.

"They will be rapidly depleted unless our friends in the West can find a way to supply us without delay."

Elders from the Panjshir Valley have reportedly been speaking with Taliban officials in the Afghan capital, but there has been no breakthrough yet.

