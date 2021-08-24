Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Renville by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 04:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chippewa; Kandiyohi; Renville The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Chippewa County in west central Minnesota Northwestern Renville County in central Minnesota Southern Kandiyohi County in central Minnesota * Until 530 AM CDT. * At 447 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Prinsburg, or 15 miles southwest of Willmar, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Olivia and Bird Island. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH