Bamberg County, SC

Special Weather Statement issued for Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Central Orangeburg, Clarendon by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 06:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bamberg; Barnwell; Calhoun; Central Orangeburg; Clarendon; Northwestern Orangeburg; Southeastern Orangeburg Patchy dense fog over southern portions of the Central Savannah River Area of GA and Midlands of SC Fog and low cloud cover has developed over southern portions of the CSRA and Midlands and is slowly drifting north. This includes portions of Interstates 95 and 26, Orangeburg, Barnwell and Waynesboro and surrounding areas. Visibilities in some locations are expected to fall below one half mile. Motorists are urged to use caution early this morning.

alerts.weather.gov

