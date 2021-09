STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With a starting salary of $58,443 and a promise for an annual paycheck of $82,677 after the first year, New York is seeking new State Troopers. Governor Kathy Hochul said Tuesday that applications are now open for the next New York State Police Trooper Entrance Exam, which will be administered from January through April of 2022. The test will be given online at authorized testing centers for the first time in an effort to make the exam more accessible to the general public.