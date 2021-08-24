Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coahoma County, MS

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Coahoma, Quitman, Tallahatchie by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Coahoma; Quitman; Tallahatchie EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 108 to 113 degrees. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Quitman, Tallahatchie and Coahoma Counties. In Arkansas, Phillips County. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Quitman County, MS
State
Mississippi State
County
Coahoma County, MS
City
Quitman, MS
County
Tallahatchie County, MS
City
Coahoma, MS
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Excessive Heat Warning#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Stroke#Heat Index#Tallahatchie#Coahoma Counties
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Yazoo County, MSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Yazoo by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 17:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-01 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Yazoo A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN YAZOO COUNTY At 524 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Yazoo City, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Yazoo City, Benton and Eden. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Amite County, MSweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Amite, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-02 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Amite; Hancock; Harrison; Jackson; Pearl River; Pike; Walthall; Wilkinson HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 5 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast and southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 5 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Yazoo County, MSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Yazoo by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 18:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-01 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Yazoo A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL YAZOO AND SOUTHWESTERN MADISON COUNTIES At 625 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Gluckstadt, or near Madison, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Madison and Ridgeland around 640 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Bentonia. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Amite County, MSweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Amite, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-02 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Amite; Hancock; Harrison; Jackson; Pearl River; Pike; Walthall; Wilkinson HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 5 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast and southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 5 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Attala County, MSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Attala by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 16:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-01 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Attala A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN LEAKE...SOUTHEASTERN HOLMES...SOUTHWESTERN ATTALA NORTHEASTERN YAZOO AND NORTHEASTERN MADISON COUNTIES At 452 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Franklin, or near Durant, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Goodman around 510 PM CDT. Pickens and Newport around 520 PM CDT. Cameron around 530 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Sallis. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Madison County, MSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 18:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-01 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Madison A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL YAZOO AND SOUTHWESTERN MADISON COUNTIES At 625 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Gluckstadt, or near Madison, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Madison and Ridgeland around 640 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Bentonia. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Surry County, VAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Surry, Sussex by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 11:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for south central, southeastern and east central Virginia. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Surry; Sussex A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM EDT FOR CHARLES CITY...PRINCE GEORGE...NORTHEASTERN SUSSEX AND NORTHWESTERN SURRY COUNTIES At 106 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Jordans Point to near Disputanta, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. These severe storms will be near Jordans Point around 110 PM EDT. Charles City and Adkins Store around 115 PM EDT. Burrowsville, Ruthville and Cabin Point around 120 PM EDT. Claremont around 125 PM EDT. Rustic around 130 PM EDT. Holdcroft around 135 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Taylors Corner, Chickahominy Shore, Wayside, Brandon, Barham, Sandybottom, Prince George Golf, Barnetts, Oak Hill Corner and New Hope. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Williams County, NDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Williams by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 05:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-02 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. If on or near Lake Sakakawea, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Williams A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern McKenzie, east central Williams and west central Mountrail Counties through 600 AM CDT At 530 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles west of 4 Bears Lodge, or 26 miles northeast of Watford City, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern McKenzie, east central Williams and west central Mountrail Counties, including the following locations... White Earth Bay Recreation Area and Charlson. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Barnstable County, MAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Barnstable by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 01:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Barnstable A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN BARNSTABLE AND DUKES COUNTIES At 118 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles northwest of Dennis, or 9 miles northeast of Barnstable, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of SOUTHWESTERN BARNSTABLE AND DUKES COUNTIES, including the following locations... Hyannis. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
Mountrail County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mountrail by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 05:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-02 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mountrail A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MOUNTRAIL COUNTY At 551 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Stanley, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters quarter size hail near Stanley. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe storm will be near Palermo around 600 AM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Mountrail County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mountrail by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 06:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-02 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mountrail A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MOUNTRAIL COUNTY At 603 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Palermo, or 8 miles northeast of Stanley, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...At 547 AM CDT trained weather spotters report quarter size hail near Stanley. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Mountrail County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Bottineau County, NDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bottineau, Renville, Ward by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 05:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-02 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bottineau; Renville; Ward A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Ward, northwestern Bottineau and western Renville Counties through 630 AM CDT At 538 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles west of Greene, or 16 miles southwest of Mohall, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Greene around 550 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Mohall. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Mckenzie County, NDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for McKenzie, Mountrail by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 05:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-02 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. If on or near Lake Sakakawea, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: McKenzie; Mountrail A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern McKenzie and west central Mountrail Counties through 630 AM CDT At 556 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 17 miles northeast of Watford City, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern McKenzie and west central Mountrail Counties, including the following locations... White Earth Bay Recreation Area, Keene and Charlson. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Kenosha County, WIweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Kenosha, Milwaukee, Racine by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 06:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-02 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Kenosha; Milwaukee; Racine BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING Waves have come down to levels safe for swimming and the Beach Hazards Statement will be allowed to expire.
Mckenzie County, NDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for McKenzie, Mountrail, Williams by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 05:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-02 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. If on or near Lake Sakakawea, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: McKenzie; Mountrail; Williams A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern McKenzie, east central Williams and west central Mountrail Counties through 600 AM CDT At 530 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles west of 4 Bears Lodge, or 26 miles northeast of Watford City, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern McKenzie, east central Williams and west central Mountrail Counties, including the following locations... White Earth Bay Recreation Area and Charlson. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Allegany, Garrett by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Those along any streams or creeks in this warning should closely monitor river levels and SEEK HIGHER GROUND IF NECESSARY. They may rise quickly. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Allegany; Garrett FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR WESTERN ALLEGANY, GARRETT, NORTHWESTERN GRANT AND SOUTHWESTERN MINERAL COUNTIES At 100 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and observations. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. This includes some of the following Flood Prone areas: Midland near Georges Creek Lonaconing near Georges Creek and Koontz Run FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Bottineau County, NDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bottineau, Mountrail, Renville, Ward by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 06:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-02 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bottineau; Mountrail; Renville; Ward A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Ward, southwestern Bottineau, central Renville and northeastern Mountrail Counties through 715 AM CDT At 628 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles northeast of Blaisdell, or 18 miles east of Stanley, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Donnybrook and Carpio. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Randolph County, NCweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 19:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Randolph THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR RANDOLPH COUNTY At 721 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include High Point, Asheboro, Randleman, North Carolina Zoo, Archdale, Trinity, Franklinville, Ulah, Randleman Regional Reservior Marina and Martha. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Randolph County, NCweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 18:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Randolph THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR RANDOLPH COUNTY At 721 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include High Point, Asheboro, Randleman, North Carolina Zoo, Archdale, Trinity, Franklinville, Ulah, Randleman Regional Reservior Marina and Martha. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 17:42:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-01 20:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coconino FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR COCONINO COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

Comments / 0

Community Policy