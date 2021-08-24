Excessive Heat Warning issued for Coahoma, Quitman, Tallahatchie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 05:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-02 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. If on or near Lake Sakakawea, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Williams A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern McKenzie, east central Williams and west central Mountrail Counties through 600 AM CDT At 530 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles west of 4 Bears Lodge, or 26 miles northeast of Watford City, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern McKenzie, east central Williams and west central Mountrail Counties, including the following locations... White Earth Bay Recreation Area and Charlson. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH