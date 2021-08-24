Cancel
The Latest: Mexico accepts its 1st group of Afghan refugees

By The Associated Press
WFMZ-TV Online
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEXICO CITY — Mexico has accepted its first group of refugees from Afghanistan. The five women and one man arrived Tuesday in Mexico City, where they were welcomed by Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard. Ebrard told the group, “Welcome to your home.”. The refugees belong to a group involved in...

