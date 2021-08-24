Cancel
Albany, NY

98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Do You Name Your Car? Have You Ever?

NEWS10 ABC
 9 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Tuesday's 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Colleen. It's about cars. Hi Jaime. I have a simple dilemma. Do you name your cars? I ask because I always have, and I have one friend who constantly mocks me for it. She says it's kind of crazy to name a car. But I have always done it from my first car to the car I own now 35 years later. So like I said, simple….do more people name their cars or not. Thanks Jaime.

Cars
Cars
