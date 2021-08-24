Executive of the Month: For Linda Alexander, great storytelling has been a hallmark of Alexander Marketing for two decades
New York, NY The New York Real Estate Journal (NYREJ) sat down for a question and answer session with Linda Alexander, this month’s Executive of the Month. Alexander is the founder and president of the eponymous firm she launched in 2000. A former real estate reporter, editor, musician, and food writer, when starting her PR firm, she decided to focus on one of her favorite industries, i.e., real estate!nyrej.com
