Pittsburgh Weather: Heat, Humidity To Continue Tuesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The heat is just getting started and we are staying above average all week long!

We have another morning with patchy fog with clear skies and calm wind.

Once the sunshine comes out and we get temperatures near mid 70s, any fog will lift. It looks dry and sunny today as warm air aloft should keep a cap on convection.

We should make it at or near 90 and it’s expected to feel in the mid 90s. It’s still not hot enough to warrant a Heat Advisory but you still need to find ways to stay cool and hydrated.

Many will be dry but keep the umbrella close by for Wednesday as the chance for an isolated storm return.

This week we are making run for 90° or a little higher through the end of the week.

Reminder — if it’s too hot for your it’s too hot for your pets.

The chance for showers and storm will increase a bit for the end of the week as a frontal boundary tries to cross the region.

