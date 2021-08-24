Cancel
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Weather: Heat, Humidity To Continue Tuesday

By Mary Ours
CBS Pittsburgh
 9 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The heat is just getting started and we are staying above average all week long!

We have another morning with patchy fog with clear skies and calm wind.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Once the sunshine comes out and we get temperatures near mid 70s, any fog will lift. It looks dry and sunny today as warm air aloft should keep a cap on convection.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

We should make it at or near 90 and it’s expected to feel in the mid 90s. It’s still not hot enough to warrant a Heat Advisory but you still need to find ways to stay cool and hydrated.

Many will be dry but keep the umbrella close by for Wednesday as the chance for an isolated storm return.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

This week we are making run for 90° or a little higher through the end of the week.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Reminder — if it’s too hot for your it’s too hot for your pets.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

The chance for showers and storm will increase a bit for the end of the week as a frontal boundary tries to cross the region.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

