Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

CryptoXpress Provides a Launch Update on its Innovative Crypto and Banking Digital Service for Consumers

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 9 days ago

CryptoXpress, a company providing an easy-to-use digital solution for next-generation crypto and banking services, announced an update on its launch plans. Started in 2018 by a group of global blockchain and finance industry experts, the company offers an all-in-one mobile solution for a range of consumer crypto and banking services. CryptoXpress solves the problem for new users looking for a convenient way to participate in the crypto and NFT ecosystems, incorporating user-friendly design, a social shared experience, and retail and member benefits. This is combined with banking services like bill payments and fiat/crypto transfers, all in one cutting-edge and secure mobile experience.

aithority.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Banking Services#Cryptocurrency#Financial Services#Cryptoxpress#Banking Digital Service#Nft#Fiat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
Related
Businessthepaypers.com

Fino Payments Bank to merge its holding company

Fino Payments Bank has announced it is considering merging its holding company into the bank. The process would begin once Fino completes its proposed IPO by December 2021, according to Economic Times. Fino filed its DHRC with SEBI in August 2021. The finance bank may also give partial exits to some of its early investors via the IPO.
Businessaithority.com

Aptum Launches Enhanced Tiers for Managed Azure Cloud

Aptum, a global hybrid multi-cloud managed service provider, introduced new tiers for its Managed Azure Cloud services, allowing customers to easily select an Azure managed service level that meets their business needs and cloud adoption goals, wherever they are on their cloud journey. Aptum’s Managed Azure Cloud now includes three...
Businessaithority.com

Achronix and Signoff Semiconductors Partner for AI/ML FPGA and eFPGA IP Design Services

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, a leader in high-performance FPGAs and embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, and Signoff Semiconductors, a spec-to-silicon FPGA and ASIC design services company, have partnered to offer expert FPGA and eFPGA IP design services solutions for artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) applications. Signoff will develop AI and deep-learning accelerators, inferencing solutions, and edge IoT processors using Achronix’s FPGA and eFPGA IP technology. This partnership will accelerate time to market, leveraging Signoff Semiconductors proven FPGA and ASIC design expertise alongside Achronix’s leading Speedster7t FPGA and Speedcore eFPGA IP platforms.
Small Businessaithority.com

AlphaGraphics Corners Digital Landscape With Marketing 360

Global Leader in Print and Marketing Solutions Provides All-in-One Platform for Small Business Management. AlphaGraphics, a leading brand in the print and marketing space for over 50 years, is greatly expanding its digital marketing and ecommerce services by offering an all-inclusive solution known as Marketing 360. The new Marketing 360...
Businessaithority.com

Spirent and Synopsys Collaborate to Accelerate the Silicon Development Time-to-Market

Spirent Communications plc, the leading provider of test, assurance and analytics solutions for next-generation devices and networks, announced a collaboration with Synopsys to deliver a networking system-on-chip (SoC) verification solution to bridge the gap between pre- and post-silicon verification. The Spirent Chip Design Verification Solution speeds up the entire silicon development lifecycle and delivers significant cost savings by identifying and addressing issues in the IC design phase and before manufacturing starts. Combining network testing technology from the leading Ethernet test company with an industry-leading emulation system provides more accurate and faster verification for Ethernet SoCs.
Businessaithority.com

Mogo Completes Acquisition of Canadian Investment Dealer Fortification Capital Inc. to be Renamed MogoTrade

Mogo Inc., a digital payments and financial technology company, announced it has closed the previously announced acquisition of Canadian registered investment dealer, Fortification Capital Inc. following approval of the transaction from the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and related regulatory approvals. Fortification will also be changing its name to MogoTrade Inc.
Businessaithority.com

UpstartWorks Partners with Jobes Company to expand e-commerce footprint

UpstartWorks, an advanced e-commerce commercialization platform for industrial brands, announced a strategic partnership with the Jobes Company, one of the oldest heritage brands in the lawn and garden category. Jobes has more than 200 products sold through leading home improvement, garden, hardware, and discount stores across North America. The Jobes...
Technologyaithority.com

New Report Confirms Employees Want Intelligent Automation

Bizagi, a leading digital automation and business process improvement application provider, announced the findings from its 2021 State of Process Innovation Report. The report examines the current state of business processes, what enterprises are doing and where they’re falling short after a year in the pandemic. Lack of automation was revealed as companies’ biggest downfall, as 67% of respondents said they were frustrated with the amount of repetitive manual tasks in their jobs.
Businessaithority.com

Automation Anywhere Appoints New Channel Chief to Accelerate Global Partner Success

Automation Anywhere, a global leader in robotic process automation (RPA), announced that channel executive Ben Yerushalmi has joined the company as its senior vice president of Global Alliances and Channels. Yerushalmi joins Automation Anywhere from Salesforce where he spent the last seven years building and leading alliance teams globally. His...
Healthzycrypto.com

iFocus Partners With Kinglory’s Blockchain Technology to Create New Standards in The Medical Industry

North America’s first data-driven medical aesthetics marketplace, iFocus has integrated with Kinglory, a Canadian-based high-performance blockchain ecological platform, following an announcement via a recent press release. Regardless of the distinctive features between the partnering companies, the partnership will see the companies joining efforts to create new standards in the medical...
Personal FinancePosted by
pymnts

New Study: SMBs Should Tap Banking-as-a-Service the Same Way B2Cs Did

Small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) that partner with a financial institution (FI) to offer banking services can tap into two fast-growing industries. The first is Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS), which is expected to become a $3.6 trillion industry by 2030. Eighty-one percent of FIs in a survey saw BaaS as a way to increase business, shorten time to market, improve distribution channels and streamline operations.
Credits & Loanscryptopolitan.com

Vast Bank becomes first US bank to allow buy/sell Bitcoin service

Vast Bank has become the first federally chartered bank to offer customers the option to directly buy and sell cryptocurrencies. The supported cryptos are limited and cannot be withdrawn to exchanges or wallets in the meantime. Buying cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin was quite challenging in the early years until exchanges stepped...
Marketscrowdfundinsider.com

Financial Data Exchange Reveals that 22M Accounts are Using its FDX API for Open Finance Data Sharing

The Financial Data Exchange (FDX) reveals that 22 million consumer accounts are currently using its FDX API for open finance data sharing. Since FDX’s previous report in April of this year, more than 1 million additional consumer accounts per month have transitioned to the FDX API, which is an increase of 6 million consumer accounts presently using the FDX API. FDX also mentioned that API calls have increased to almost 2 billion every month which is indicative of the steady expansion of data usage in the FDX API.

Comments / 0

Community Policy