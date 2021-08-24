CryptoXpress Provides a Launch Update on its Innovative Crypto and Banking Digital Service for Consumers

CryptoXpress, a company providing an easy-to-use digital solution for next-generation crypto and banking services, announced an update on its launch plans. Started in 2018 by a group of global blockchain and finance industry experts, the company offers an all-in-one mobile solution for a range of consumer crypto and banking services. CryptoXpress solves the problem for new users looking for a convenient way to participate in the crypto and NFT ecosystems, incorporating user-friendly design, a social shared experience, and retail and member benefits. This is combined with banking services like bill payments and fiat/crypto transfers, all in one cutting-edge and secure mobile experience.