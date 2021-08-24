Cancel
Epson Enhances Productivity for Small Offices and Workgroups with Wide-format WorkForce Pro WF-7310 Printer

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 9 days ago

New WorkForce Pro WF-7310 Offers Wide-format Print-Shop Quality Graphics at Fast Speeds for High-Volume Workloads. Committed to fueling business creativity and productivity, Epson announced a powerful wide-format printing solution for small office and workgroup settings. The new WorkForce® Pro WF-7310 printer delivers print-shop quality graphics to tackle a range of content tasks, from marketing materials and design work to creative comps and technical drawings. This high-performance printer allows small workgroups to enhance productivity by streamlining workflows and accomplish deliverables in no time.

