Epson Enhances Productivity for Small Offices and Workgroups with Wide-format WorkForce Pro WF-7310 Printer

Since Johannes Gutenberg created the world’s first printing press in 1439, the printer has been through a fair few changes. What initially looked like a cross between an artist’s easel and a guillotine has become smaller, quicker and more sophisticated, until its almost omnipresence in our homes.Of course, flawless, rapid-fire printing still comes at a hefty price. However, there are plenty of printers that perform admirably at a surprisingly low cost. One such printer, Epson claims, is its expression premium XP-6100, coming in at around £90.An all-in-one printer (which means it has print, scan and copy capability) at under £100...