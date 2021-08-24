MovoCash, Fiserv to boost money management portfolio

Feeling totally in charge of your finances is truly empowering, but it means different things for different people. For some of us just being able to look at our bank balance without wincing is close enough, whilst for others, we want to know every single incoming and outgoing payment and be able to keep up with our investments on a minute-by-minute basis. Wherever you fit on the scale, we’ve pulled together some helpful mobile applications that will help you to take charge of your finances in whichever way will best help you.