MovoCash, Fiserv to boost money management portfolio
US-based fintech MovoCash (MOVO) has announced the addition of new money movement options enabled by payments and financial services technology provider Fiserv. MOVO will enable a range of money movement options with solutions from Fiserv. These include the expansive Accel debit payments network from Fiserv, which will facilitate increased portfolio profitability and growth while enabling funds access and payments transactions for customers.thepaypers.com
Comments / 0