Gazans Launch Incendiary Balloons Into Israel After Strikes

Economy for peace, but without territories. The new Government of Israel has offered to rescue the ruined Palestinian finances in order to consolidate in power the president of the Palestinian Authority (PA), the nationalist Mahmoud Abbas in the face of the emergence of Hamas Islam. Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz was received on Sunday night by the veteran rais in Ramallah, the PA’s administrative headquarters near Jerusalem, in a high-level bilateral meeting unprecedented since 2010. The announcement of the plan to strengthen the Palestinian economy presented by Gantz comes after Friday’s meeting in Washington between the US president. USA, Joe Biden, and the Israeli Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett, who put an end to the disagreements of his predecessor in office, Benjamin Netanyahu, with the Democratic administrations.