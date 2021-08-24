Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Rainbow Scarab Beetle

southcarolinapublicradio.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhanaeus vindex, the rainbow scarab, is a North American dung beetle, with a range from the eastern US to the Rocky Mountains. The head is a metallic yellow color, and males have a black horn which curves backward toward the thorax. Both sexes have yellow antennae which can retract into a ball on the underside of the head. The thorax is a shiny coppery color, with yellow or green on the sides. The abdomen is metallic green. The underbelly is black and green. Body length is about 2–3 cm.

www.southcarolinapublicradio.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scarab#The Rainbow#Beetle#Color#North American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Animalsdistinctlymontana.com

VIDEO: Great Big Grizzly Sits Right Next To Photographer

Some things are difficult to imagine: taking a trip into outer space, a journey to the bottom of the sea, looking into the eyes of a gigantic wild grizzly who is within swiping distance. Wildlife photographer Drew Hamilton didn't have to use his imagination for the last one in that list.
Sciencegentside.co.uk

Paleontologists unearth ‘savage’ flying creature in Australia

The newly named Thapunngaka shawi is the biggest flying reptile ever discovered in the Land Down Under. With a wingspan measuring an impressive 22ft (7m) and with rows of 40 razor-sharp teeth, researchers believe this is the closest palaeontologists will ever come to finding a real-life dragon. The prehistoric pterosaur would have soared through the skies above a vast inland sea once covering outback Australia.
AnimalsFox News

Fisherman catches 'ultra-rare' crab that looks like a pastry

A fisherman caught a rare crab off the coast of England that has a unique look to it. From some angles, the animal’s shell coating makes it look less like a sea creature and more like a pastry dish. Ian Jepson caught a rare type of crab that locals have...
AnimalsPosted by
LiveScience

5 gruesome killer whale attacks

Killer whales are the largest member of the dolphin family, and quite possibly the most terrifying — at least if you're a seal, sea lion or whale. These toothy predators hunt in packs, not unlike sleek marine wolves, and they're capable of bringing down prey larger than themselves. Killer whales,...
AnimalsScience News

A giant tortoise was caught stalking, killing and eating a baby bird

Justin Gerlach thought there must be some sort of misunderstanding. Tortoises don’t hunt. These gentle, lumbering herbivores spend their days leisurely munching on greenery, not stalking prey. His colleague’s report must be mistaken. But the video was indisputable. On a summer evening in 2020, a female Seychelles giant tortoise (Aldabrachelys...
AnimalsPosted by
Vice

Scientist Captures First-Ever Footage of a Tortoise Committing Grisly Murder

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In a famous Aesop fable, a tortoise beats a hare in a foot race by taking it slow and steady. An astonishing new video has now captured a real-life tortoise using the same methodical approach to achieve a far more grisly outcome: straight-up biting off a baby bird’s head and devouring the chick whole.
AnimalsPosted by
The Blade

Destructive beetle targets prized hardwoods

When the alarm is sounded from a patch of woods, a suburban neighborhood, or a park somewhere in Ohio, it is all-hands-on-deck, send out the posse, and marshal the troops. In the war to limit the damage and destruction caused by invasive species, the biologists want the citizen army on high alert.
Wildlifewashingtonnewsday.com

In a rare encounter, an endangered sawfish was discovered with rope tied around its nose.

In a rare encounter, an endangered sawfish was discovered with rope tied around its nose. While fishing in the Indian River Lagoon, two Floridians recently caught an endangered sawfish. However, as the monster approached the water’s surface, they spotted a rope tied around its mouth and nostrils. They attempted to untangle the creature’s rope but ultimately had to let it go.
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Video shows dolphins building mud rings to catch prey in Caribbean

Bottlenose dolphins employ many tactics to hunt fish, like using their tails or swimming alongside fishermen. But a new study has discovered that the animals build mud rings to trap prey in the Caribbean — the first time it’s been seen in the region.This hunting technique has only been seen up until now in the Florida Keys. It involves one dolphin from the pack kicking its tail near the seafloor to build up a mud ring. The fish get trapped in the ring and try to escape via the surface - but as they break through the water, the...
AnimalsFlorida Star

VIDEO: Skin Of His Teeth: Brave Tour Guide Films Giant Anaconda Shedding Its Scales

A 20-foot-long anaconda is filmed shedding its skin underwater by a tour guide who had gone snorkeling. Vilmar de Oliveira Teixeira took the footage in the river in Bonito, Brazil, on Aug. 6. Teixeira was swimming when he spotted the 6-meter (20-foot-long) snake under the water’s surface — just at the moment it was shedding its scales. Because he is […]
Animalsabc17news.com

Giant tortoise seen attacking and eating baby bird for first time in the wild in ‘horrifying’ incident

Researchers have captured the moment when a livelong vegetarian broke rank to eat meat — and what made it all the more “horrifying” was that it was a tortoise. Scientists captured the moment on video when a Seychelles giant tortoise — previously thought to be vegetarian — attacked and ate a tern chick in what they say is the first documentation of deliberate hunting in any wild tortoise species.
Animalscapecod.com

Residents Advised to Look for Asian Long-Horned Beetles

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Agriculture is advising residents nationwide, and especially in states like Massachusetts, to be on the lookout for the invasive Asian long-horned beetle. August has been deemed by the USDA as “Tree Check Month,” as the Asian long-horned beetle is known to damage wood and...
Animalssouthcarolinapublicradio.org

Fig Beetles

Cotinis mutabilis, also known as the figeater beetle (also green fruit beetle or fig beetle), is a member of the scarab beetle family. Its habitat is primarily the southwestern United States and Mexico. Figeater beetles are often mistaken for green June beetles (Cotinis nitida) and occasionally Japanese beetles (Popillia japonica), which occur in the eastern US.
Animalsnews4sanantonio.com

Elusive rain bugs spotted in Big Bend National Park

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas - A volunteer at Big Bend National Park spotted something you only see once a year. Trombidiidae, also known as red velvet mites, true velvet mites, or rain bugs hide underground in silk-lined caverns for most of the year. But they emerge once a year during mating season.
AnimalsMidland Daily News

Look for signs of invasive Asian longhorned beetle

Last year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture declared August as tree check month in an effort to save trees from invasive pests, like the Asian longhorned beetle. Though not yet detected in Michigan, the Asian longhorned beetle is on the state’s invasive species “Watch List” because our trees have little to no resistance to infestation. If an Asian longhorned beetle infestation is reported, federal and state officials will begin survey and eradication activities, including destroying all infested trees. Tree removal is unpleasant, but it has been successful in eradicating Asian longhorned beetle populations in neighboring states.
AnimalsVindy.com

Partridge pea attracts bees and butterflies

Several years ago, while attending a native plant seminar, I was given a packet of partridge pea (Chamaecrista fasciculata) seeds by a vendor on display. At the time, I knew nothing about the plant but noticed that it was a pollen and nectar source for bees and butterflies as well as a native to the central and eastern United States.

Comments / 0

Community Policy