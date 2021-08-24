Rainbow Scarab Beetle
Phanaeus vindex, the rainbow scarab, is a North American dung beetle, with a range from the eastern US to the Rocky Mountains. The head is a metallic yellow color, and males have a black horn which curves backward toward the thorax. Both sexes have yellow antennae which can retract into a ball on the underside of the head. The thorax is a shiny coppery color, with yellow or green on the sides. The abdomen is metallic green. The underbelly is black and green. Body length is about 2–3 cm.www.southcarolinapublicradio.org
Comments / 0