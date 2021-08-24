Alibaba taps WorldFirst to boost cross-border payments for Singapore SMEs

Anton Komukhin, Unlimint’s Head of Product Management, talk about the most impactful digital transformation financial trends to rise out of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has without a doubt affected each and every aspect of our everyday lives, and media headlines have been dominated by it for almost two years now. I do not wish to dwell on this tragic subject for long, but we cannot deny the obvious – COVID-19 has forced us all to learn how to adapt to the new reality of things at lightning speed.