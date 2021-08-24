Cancel
Economy

Alibaba taps WorldFirst to boost cross-border payments for Singapore SMEs

thepaypers.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlibaba Group’s B2B marketplace Alibaba.com has partnered with payments platform WorldFirst to help Singaporean SMEs upgrade their digital payments proposition. Through the partnership, WorldFirst will help the SMEs assess how best to leverage Alibaba.com and further assist them in navigating the platform’s variety of services. This includes registration, setting up and running their online stores as well as conducting online marketing campaigns together with certified Alibaba.com partners.

