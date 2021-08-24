Cancel
Matt Damon Sweats From His Scalp While Eating Spicy Wings | Hot Ones

arcamax.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatt Damon is an Academy Award-winning actor who has been in some of the most iconic films of the past 25 years—from Good Will Hunting to Saving Private Ryan, to the Bourne film series and many more. His latest is the Tom McCarthy–directed crime drama, Stillwater, which is out now. But how is he with spicy food? Find out as Damon takes on the wings of death and discusses his vast filmography, his love for Bill Burr, and his showdown with Phil Jackson at the 2008 NBA Finals.

