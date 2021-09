A Missouri prosecutor has filed a motion asking a judge to exonerate a man who has been imprisoned for four decades for a triple murder that she and many others do not believe he committed.The motion, filed Saturday and made public Monday, stems from a new law that gives local prosecutors the authority to ask judges to exonerate prisoners they believe are innocent. “Most of us have heard the famous quotation that ‘injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,’" Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said in a written statement. “Kevin Strickland stands as our own example of...